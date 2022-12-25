ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

NFL on Christmas Day: How, When to Watch Today’s Games

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGwQu_0juEyRBt00
(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Christmas Day falls on Sunday, so the NFL has a fun triple-header lined up for football fans for the first time ever. The three games that fall on Christmas Day should all be great matchups.

Here’s how and when you can check out today’s three games.

The first matchup is between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. It airs at 1:00 ET and airs on FOX. Aaron Rodgers and the 6-8 Packers travel to Miami to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the 8-6 Dolphins.

Then, after that game, fans can switch over to CBS around 4:30 ET. They’ll watch the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Rams. Younger fans can also check out the matchup on Nickelodeon if they want to watch Nick’s simulcast. In this game, we’ll see the 4-10 Rams take on another 4-10 squad from Denver. While this game doesn’t have much playoff implications on the line, it should be a fun matchup between two veteran quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford.

Lastly, NFL fans have a primetime matchup they can check out on NBC/Peacock at 8:20 ET. That’s when the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the 4-10 Arizona Cardinals. While the Bucs have a losing record, they still remain at the top of the NFC South leaderboard and desperately need a Christmas Day victory. Tom Brady has accomplished much during his storied career, but he’s never played a Christmas Day game.

Brady recently talked about the upcoming new experience for the veteran signal-caller. ““It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about,” Brady said. “So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

Now, if the triple-header on Christmas Day isn’t enough for avid football fans, there’s good news. There’s a Monday Night Football game the day after Christmas. This matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts, and will kick off at 8:15 ET on ESPN.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Emotional Tribute After Brad William Henke’s ‘Shocking’ Death

Fans were shocked this week to learn that Brad William Henke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Henke gained fame first as a player for the National Football League however, he later decided to move into acting. Among Henke’s many roles is a turn on the hit Showtime series Dexter and the Netflix hit, Orange Is The New Black. Now, one of Henke’s fellow actors, longtime Blue Bloods actress, and Sex and the City alum Bridget Moynahan is responding to the tragic news. Sharing an emotional tribute to Henke on her Instagram page.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan’s Wife Posts Wheelchair Photo Following Major Surgery

Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline shared with fans last month that she had to undergo “unexpected” hip surgery. Luke Bryan assured his fanbase late in November that his wife is doing well. However, it seems Caroline is getting restless spending her days in a wheelchair. Still, the county music star’s partner is doing her best to make the best out of her situation. Caroline shared a brief update with fans on social media.
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

Antonio Brown Posts Another DM That Tom Brady Allegedly Sent Him

Antonio Brown shared another direct message that allegedly came from Tom Brady himself. While Brady hasn’t confirmed that message was authored by him, considering Brown’s past history of posting messages, there’s a chance this message actually came from Brady. BucsTracker shared a screenshot of the message on...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

621K+
Followers
69K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy