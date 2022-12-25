Read full article on original website
Kabul professor tears up diplomas on live TV to protest Taliban ban on women’s education
A Kabul professor tore up his diplomas live on television in Afghanistan in protest over the Taliban’s barring of women from higher education. The man, named Ismail Mashal, is founder of the private Mashal University in Kabul and also a lecturer at Kabul University. With tears in his eyes...
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Zelenskyy made a secret phone call to Mitch McConnell urging him to pass a provision that would give Ukraine the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs: report
Zelenskyy called McConnell one day before his US visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Congress ultimately passed the provision.
Xi and Putin speak via video as grinding Ukraine war tests China-Russia partnership
A meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin via video conference is underway, with analysts watching for any sign of a softening in the Chinese leader’s support for his Russian counterpart as the war in Ukraine drags on and as China faces an unprecedented Covid outbreak. In opening remarks...
Russia launches one of its biggest missile barrages ahead of New Year’s Eve. But Ukrainians say celebrations will go on
Explosions rattled villages and cities across Ukraine on Thursday, damaging civilian infrastructure and killing at least three people in what Kyiv has called one of Moscow’s biggest missile barrages since the war began in February. Authorities have been cautioning for days that Russia was preparing to launch an all-out...
Myanmar court extends Aung San Suu Kyi’s prison sentence to 33 years
A court in military-run Myanmar has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison for corruption, a source familiar with the case told CNN, bringing an end to a string of secretive and highly-politicized proceedings against the ousted former leader. Friday’s verdict is the final punishment meted out...
5 things to know for Dec. 30: Ukraine, Snowstorm, Sesame allergy, George Santos, Pelé
Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. Ukraine said its forces shot down 16 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia overnight, a day after Russian missile strikes targeted Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, knocking out power in several regions and sending crews racing to restore services as the New Year’s holiday approaches. The latest attacks hit several power facilities, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office. “We will not specify the locations of these objects, but because of these hits, we have limited power supply capacities in some regions,” he said. Engineers are working to restore power with capacity limitations remaining in Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, he added. Authorities have warned for days that Russia will launch an all-out assault on the power grid to close out 2022, plummeting the country into darkness before the New Year and the Orthodox Christmas holiday a week later.
