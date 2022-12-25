Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. Ukraine said its forces shot down 16 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia overnight, a day after Russian missile strikes targeted Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, knocking out power in several regions and sending crews racing to restore services as the New Year’s holiday approaches. The latest attacks hit several power facilities, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office. “We will not specify the locations of these objects, but because of these hits, we have limited power supply capacities in some regions,” he said. Engineers are working to restore power with capacity limitations remaining in Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, he added. Authorities have warned for days that Russia will launch an all-out assault on the power grid to close out 2022, plummeting the country into darkness before the New Year and the Orthodox Christmas holiday a week later.

58 MINUTES AGO