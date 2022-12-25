ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, UT

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Salt Lake police investigate Main Street shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating whether a shooting Tuesday afternoon was done in self-defense. Just before 3 p.m., there was a confrontation between two men just outside the entrance to Palmer Court, 999 S. Main Street. Details about what happened during the confrontation were still being investigated Tuesday, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Man charged in attack on UTA bus driver and police officers

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man accused of "brutally assaulting a UTA bus driver for no reason and with zero provocation," according to prosecutors, and then trying to disarm two police officers, is facing several felony charges. Cameron Michael Ward, 25, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper

GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Sheriff’s Report: Park City man arrested following incident at Silver Creek business

A Park City man is facing felony charges stemming from an incident at a Silver Creek business last week. The 56-year-old man, who rented a storage unit in the facility, on Dec. 21 followed another client in and took what he needed from his unit, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The man then found himself locked behind a gate.
PARK CITY, UT
Cache County Sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing teen

PROVIDENCE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Providence. Tyler Merritt, 18, was last seen at 12:39 p.m. Monday leaving his residence. He does not have a vehicle, and gets everywhere by walking.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Car accident in Willard City causes power outage

WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
WILLARD, UT

