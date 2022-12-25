Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
20-year-old fatally injured in shooting at West Valley City apartment complex
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Valley City Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was admitted to the hospital, where he later died, according to authorities. The incident happened sometime before 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Redwood apartment complex, 4000 S. Redwood Road, according to an...
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting kills one in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police investigate Main Street shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating whether a shooting Tuesday afternoon was done in self-defense. Just before 3 p.m., there was a confrontation between two men just outside the entrance to Palmer Court, 999 S. Main Street. Details about what happened during the confrontation were still being investigated Tuesday, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff.
ksl.com
Man charged in attack on UTA bus driver and police officers
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man accused of "brutally assaulting a UTA bus driver for no reason and with zero provocation," according to prosecutors, and then trying to disarm two police officers, is facing several felony charges. Cameron Michael Ward, 25, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with...
Clinton police investigate overnight shooting
Clinton Police are investigating after an altercation escalated to a shooting just after midnight on Sunday.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested and charged following alleged domestic assault Christmas morning – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly trying to kidnap and assault a woman during a domestic dispute, according to law enforcement. Christian Ramon Pena was booked Sunday into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement, a resident called 911...
Gephardt Daily
Father, son with Salt Lake City police negotiate surrender of assault suspect
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son with the Salt Lake City Police Department worked together Monday to negotiate the surrender of a 36-year-old man who barricaded himself in his apartment following an alleged assault. Officer Jeremy Dimond and his father, Salt Lake...
KUTV
Suspects in South Salt Lake grocery store homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Two fugitive suspects of a homicide that occurred outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store more than seven months ago were reportedly arrested in California earlier this month, while police say the third suspect turned himself in to authorities back in November. South...
Three critically injured in SLC crash
Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash at 600 North and 900 West that critically injured three people.
Gephardt Daily
Driver extricated, transported to hospital after 2-car collision on Trappers Loop
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded to a two-car collision Tuesday morning near the top of Trappers Loop in Weber County. Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Riverdale City Fire Heavy Rescue units, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber County Sheriff were dispatched to the scene just after 8 a.m.
Salt Lake City man with history of violent behavior arrested for allegedly assaulting apartment resident on Christmas
A man was arrested on Christmas for psychically attacking an apartment resident and putting him in a chokehold, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Park City man arrested following incident at Silver Creek business
A Park City man is facing felony charges stemming from an incident at a Silver Creek business last week. The 56-year-old man, who rented a storage unit in the facility, on Dec. 21 followed another client in and took what he needed from his unit, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The man then found himself locked behind a gate.
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 13-year-old from Layton found, suspect in custody
Layton Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a 25-year-old non-family member he met on the internet.
Gephardt Daily
Cache County Sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing teen
PROVIDENCE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Providence. Tyler Merritt, 18, was last seen at 12:39 p.m. Monday leaving his residence. He does not have a vehicle, and gets everywhere by walking.
kslnewsradio.com
Car accident in Willard City causes power outage
WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
Park Meadows porch pirates get pinched
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department arrested two suspects, a 44-year-old male named Horacio Bravo from Elko, Nevada, and a 40-year-old female named Kelli Miller from Spring […]
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
Single car accident, vehicle crosses I-80 lanes
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 11:25 p.m. on December 28, Park City Fire District’s Engines 33 and 35 and Ambulance 35 responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-80 mile […]
