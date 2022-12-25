Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Toddler at Brickell Preschool
A teacher at a Brickell preschool was arrested Tuesday after allegedly slapping a toddler at the school last week. Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, was charged with one count of child abuse for the incident on Dec.19 at the Brickell Heights Preschool, located at 25 Southwest 9th Street. According to an arrest...
NBC Miami
Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home
It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
Miami New Times
Doral Man Charged With Spraying Bullets Out of Lamborghini UPDATED
Update published 12/28/2022 3:10 p.m.: After his arrest for allegedly firing off a hail of bullets from a moving vehicle on the Palmetto Expressway, Nelson Perez-Valdivia's bond on a prior criminal case was revoked. A Miami-Dade County judge revoked the bond on December 28, keeping Perez-Valdivia behind bars while his...
WSVN-TV
Miramar Target evacuated as police investigate suspicious package found outside
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a suspicious package that was spotted outside of a Target in Miramar and led to the evacuation of the store. 7SkyForce hovered above the large retailer, located at 16901 Miramar Parkway, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. According to Miramar Police, a Target employee...
NBC Miami
Teen Shot in Head at Park in Deerfield Beach
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a park in Deerfield Beach that left one teen injured Wednesday evening. According to BSO, the juvenile sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The teen was transported from the scene at 445 Southwest 2nd Street to Broward Health North,...
Florida Man Blames “Voodoo” For Raping And Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl
A Florida man is accused of the incestuous rape and impregnation of a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say he didn’t deny the charge. Jean Innocent, 41, remains in Palm Beach County Jail on one charge of incest, impregnation of a child, and two counts of
Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect
A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
Click10.com
Neighbors fed up with Hollywood home used as vacation rental after early morning shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Early morning silence was shattered by the sound of gunshots in Hollywood on Monday. Home surveillance video after video telling the same story after a house on the 1400 block of Dewey Street was shot up. “We’ve complained to our city officials and nothing is done,”...
NBC Miami
Bond Reduced for Man Arrested for Spraying Bullets on Palmetto Expressway and Posting Video
A Miami-Dade judge reduced the bond for a Doral man arrested for shooting 14 bullets into the air while sitting in a green Lamborghini speeding down the Palmetto Expressway at more than 100 miles per hour. Attorneys for Nelson Perez-Valdivia, 23, argued he should be charged with just one count...
WSVN-TV
3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Spraying Bullets on Palmetto, Posting Video to Instagram
A Doral man is in custody for shooting 14 bullets into the air while sitting in a green Lamborghini speeding down the Palmetto at more than 100 miles per hour. Troopers arrested him three days later after they claim he posted a video of the shooting on Instagram. Nelson Alejandro...
Police: Mother is Suspected in 3-Year-Old Girl's Stabbing Death
A little girl is dead, police are calling her mother the suspect in the fatal stabbing.
Man who discharged firearm on South Florida highway arrested
Police have arrested a man who was filmed firing a gun while riding in a luxury sports car on a South Florida highway.
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
Person filmed firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway
Police are investigating a video that's gone viral of a suspect shooting a gun out of a Lamborghini window while riding on a South Florida highway.
WSVN-TV
3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
calleochonews.com
Coconut Grove shooting leaves a 30-year-old man dead on Saturday, Christmas Eve
The fatal shooting took place around 11.30 pm on Percival Avenue, and the investigation is ongoing. Christmas Eve Shooting in Coconut Grove leaves one dead. This Christmas Eve saw a gunfire shooting that killed a 30-year-old man in Coconut Grove, according to the authorities. The investigation is still going on....
