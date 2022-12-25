ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, NC

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-02 09:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania, and Halifax counties in Virginia. Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Caswell, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties in North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog was being reported along and south of the Highway 58 corridor, into North Carolina.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Halifax, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania by NWS

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

