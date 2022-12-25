Effective: 2023-01-02 09:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania, and Halifax counties in Virginia. Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Caswell, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties in North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog was being reported along and south of the Highway 58 corridor, into North Carolina.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO