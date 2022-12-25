2022 Blue Jays Retrospective – Pt. 1: An Opening Night for the ages, Vladdy lights up the Bronx, and more

Read full article on original website
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Report shares likelihood of Mets and Carlos Correa reaching deal
Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working through the concerns that were raised after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and it sounds like there is at least a decent chance the deal will fall through entirely. Mike Puma of the New York Post was told by a source that the likelihood... The post Report shares likelihood of Mets and Carlos Correa reaching deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pirates Sign Oldest Active MLB Player to One-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 42-year-old free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill Tuesday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. The deal is worth $8 million, per Heyman.
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Correa not interested in restructuring Mets agreement
The Carlos Correa situation continues to get weirder and weirder with every passing day. After a medical concern reportedly derailed his contract agreement with the Giants, Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, only for New York to reportedly have the same medical concern as San Francisco.
Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner
The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Justin Verlander Posts Message on Instagram to New York Mets Fans
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander posted a message to Mets fans on his Instagram account late last week, after he faced the media in a press conference for the first time after agreeing to a two-year, $86.7 million contract to sign with the club earlier this month.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with one trade deadline acquisition
When recalling the 2022 trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was aggressive, to say the least. The Yankees were all in on competing for a World Series, landing Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and contact hitter Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Both of those...
Yardbarker
Braves bring back a free agent bullpen piece
Stephens was DFA’d after the club acquired Dennis Santana a month or so ago but comes back with a chance to carve out a big league roster spot; the Braves’ 40-man roster is now full. Stephens had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He assumed a long relief role and...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
3 left field free agents still available
The New York Yankees missed out on the top free agents this off-season to solve their vacant left field position. Andrew Benintendi signed with the Chicago White Sox, Michael Conforto landed with the San Francisco Giants, and even Michael Brantley decided to return to Houston. While the Yankees brass has...
Yardbarker
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondbacks for help in left field
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime option for general manager Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
The Braves will receive a boost for their farm system after losing Dansby Swanson
After Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs, the Braves are set to receive a boost to their farm system, which is probably the worst in baseball right now. The Braves are likely to receive a compensation pick in the first round for losing Swanson’s services after tendering him a qualifying offer, and should net a pick unless they sign a free agent that also received a qualifying offer:
Knicks Have 'Internally' Discussed Trading For Philadelphia Christmas Guest
Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers made themselves at home att Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Could he do so on a full-time basis with the New York Knicks?
Yankees Believe 'Nasty' Lefty Can Contribute in Bullpen Next Season
Matt Krook could make the jump to New York's big-league pitching staff in 2023, a left-hander that was recently added to the Yankees' 40-man roster
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
The majority of the Red Sox's rotation are either oft-injured or relatively inexperienced but one reliable arm remains, for now.
New York Mets and Carlos Correa 'are confident they can iron out a deal despite surgery concerns'
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are 'confident they can find a contract agreement in the coming days', despite concerns from the team about his 2014 leg injury that needed surgery.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder
Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old. Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators. Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to...
Yardbarker
Pirates make surprising free-agent signing
The Pittsburgh Pirates made a surprising free-agent signing on Tuesday. The big surprise is that they actually signed somebody. The Pirates agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with veteran pitcher Rich Hill. The deal is pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hill will turn 43 in...
