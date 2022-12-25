Read full article on original website
West Virginia veterans could get $10,000 with a simple idea
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Veterans who pitch an idea to build or expand an agribusiness in West Virginia could be eligible to win up to a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, officials said in a press release. The department is hosting a “Shark Tank”-style competition for the first time early next year […]
wchstv.com
Concerns elevated following power grid use during arctic weekend across W.Va. and country
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — America's weekend power outages easily topped a million customers. Hit hard by strong winds, snow and bitterly cold conditions, the electric grid, controlled by PJM, made a multi-state request to customers to conserve power by turning down thermostats. Appalachian Power avoided shutting down parts of...
Metro News
Latest Census numbers show more people moving in than moving out of West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The latest report from the U.S. Census shows West Virginia continued to lose population during the past year because deaths outnumbered births but WVU economist John Deskins says the bigger story may be that the numbers once again show more people moving to West Virginia than leaving the Mountain State.
West Virginia is 1 of 10 states still under COVID State of Emergency, for a few more days
West Virginia's COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice last month.
Williamson Daily News
Solar Holler installs largest solar system in West Virginia
OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — Solar Holler has installed nearly 1,400 solar panels at a poultry farm in Hardy County. The panels will provide the farm with 941,371 kWh of energy per year, making it the largest in all of West Virginia, according to a press release from Solar Holler.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gov. Justice criticizes Christmas weekend power grid issues
CHARLESTON — Calls by West Virginia’s electric utilities over the Christmas weekend asking residents to conserve power during the record-breaking cold snap left Gov. Jim Justice seeing red. PJM Interconnection, which manages the electric grid for West Virginia and 12 other states plus Washington, D.C., issued a call...
Why Virginia Is Reviewing A Residential Chicken Amendment
When we think of chickens and roosters, they often evoke images of farms or the rural countryside far removed from the bustling urban sprawl of modern suburbia. People raising chickens in a densely populated city or residential area may seem like a strange concept, but it's actually not that uncommon.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
WDTV
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program. “With the high cost of food...
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
27 First News
Ryan Michael Gregory, Deerfield, Ohio
DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan Michael Gregory, 33, of 2101 Parkway Drive, Deerfield, Ohio, lost his battle with addiction Friday, December 23, 2022 at 3:50 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital. He was born December 19, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Timothy Edler and Darla Gregory.
WTRF
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
natureworldnews.com
Maryland Eradicates Invasive Rodent Species Nutria at the Cost of $30 Million, Fears of Reinvasion Still Linger
Maryland has been freed of the invasive Nutria that it had been plagued by for decades. The procedure cost $30 million, but the worry of reinvasion persists because the rodent species may still be close to the region's borders. Invasive Rodent Species Nutria. Nutria has flat noses and large, orange...
WSAZ
W.Va. tax cuts remain uncertain in ‘23
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia is flush with cash -- historic, billion-dollar surpluses made possible with your tax dollars. West Virginia’s legislative leaders -- Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay -- seem optimistic. “The atmosphere looks very good for tax...
Williamson Daily News
COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field
CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
Massive Warm-Up This Week For West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – After such a cold weekend Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major weather changes to our area. Warm southerly winds will push in warmer air all through the week causing high temperatures to soar above normal as we head into the new year. Afternoon highs will jump close to 10 degrees over the next […]
WDTV
Grid operator talks energy strain during ‘historic’ winter storm
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul McGlynn calls last week’s winter storm “historic.”. McGlynn, Executive Director of System Operations at PJM, has been working in the energy transmission industry for more than 35 years. He says the energy load experienced during the weekend was among the highest he’s ever...
WTAP
West Virginia Emergency Management Division responds to Christmas snowstorm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) activated its State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in response to the snowstorm this Christmas weekend. In the wake of Governor Jim Justice’s declaration of a state of emergency, the EMD took action by monitoring weather conditions and coordinating resources...
