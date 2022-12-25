ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: James Harden ‘seriously considering’ return to Rockets in 2023

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets are positioned to have significant salary cap space in the 2023 offseason. One of the biggest potential free agents is James Harden, who has significant ties to Houston after playing eight-plus seasons with the franchise at a consistent All-Star level.

Could a reunion between the Rockets and a now 33-year-old Harden be in play as soon as next offseason? Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there appears to be strong interest on Harden’s side.

In a report on Christmas morning, Wojnarowski writes:

All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN.

Harden and his inner-circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent weeks and months, sources said, a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago.

Despite forcing his way out of the Rockets in January of 2021, Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there, sources said.

Harden is averaging 21.4 points (42.9% FG, 36.4% on 3-pointers), 10.9 assists, and 6.6 rebounds in 37.9 minutes per game this season. Even at a somewhat advanced NBA age, he would appear to be a clear upgrade over Kevin Porter Jr. at point guard for the Rockets.

Entering Christmas, the 76ers were 19-12 and in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, having won seven straight games since losing in Houston earlier this month. However, with a veteran-laden roster, whether their season is deemed a success or failure will be based on the 2023 playoffs. Should it go in the wrong direction, it sounds as if Harden pivoting back to the Rockets is very much a possibility.

