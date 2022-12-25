ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event

WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22

It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
Trinity Comments On Possibly Returning To The Ring

During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE and TNA wrestler Trinity spoke about possibly making a comeback in wrestling. She noted that she ‘always’ has the itch to come back. Her last match was in 2013 against ODB at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan...
Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
Ricky Steamboat Reveals Why He Turned Down Ric Flair’s Last Match

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat addressed declining the offer to compete in Ric Flair’s Last match in July, explaining that the reason he turned the match down was he became concerned after learning Flair had a pacemaker. Steamobat eventually did wrestle in a tag team match later that year for Big Time Wrestling, teaming with FTR, last month.
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT

– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite

Dax Harwood made a public plea for CM Punk and The Elite to work things out, and Punk posted a brief comment on the matter. Punk’s AEW status has been in question following his media scrum after AEW All Out and the backstage altercation that occurred soon after. Punk has been out of action with injury and stayed silent on the matter, while the Elite are now back on AEW TV following suspensions.
Nathalie Mamo Has No Immediate Plans of Stepping Into the Ring for WWE

– While speaking to The Jad Mabrak Show, WWE broadcaster Nathalie Mamo was asked if she’d ever consider stepping into the ring. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to...
AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing

Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic...
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, a match between Indus Sher and the Creed Brothers was made official for New Year’s Evil on January 10. The two teams have been feuding for months and were originally set to meet at NXT Deadline. However, the match was postponed due to injury. The updated lineup for New Year’s Evil includes:
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta after Penelope Ford distracted Beretta to sow discontent between the Best Friends. *...
Jimmy Jacobs on His Past Relationship With CM Punk, His Falling Out With AEW

– During a recent chat with Conrad Thompson for AdFreeShows’ The Insiders, Jimmy Jacobs discussed his past relationship with CM Punk and their earliest interactions in the wrestling business (via WrestlingInc.com). Jacobs said on CM Punk after they initially met, “He was not kind to me very early on. He thought I was an idiot, and probably I was.”
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...

