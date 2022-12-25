Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Responds to Jade Cargill on Social Media: ‘Keep Killing It Queen’
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that if she could defend her title against any woman outside of WWE, she named Charlotte Flair as her choice. The WWE Superstar took note of Jade Cargill’s tweet and responded, which you can see below.
411mania.com
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event
WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22
It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Trinity Comments On Possibly Returning To The Ring
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE and TNA wrestler Trinity spoke about possibly making a comeback in wrestling. She noted that she ‘always’ has the itch to come back. Her last match was in 2013 against ODB at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan...
411mania.com
WWE News: The Bump’s Top 10 Matches of 2022, Elimination Chamber 2023 Home Video Release,
– Today’s episode of The Bump is now available, featuring The Bump picking the Top 10 WWE Matches of 2022. Here are the Top 10 matchups and today’s livestream:. 10. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory, US Championship, Survivor Series. 9. Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold...
411mania.com
Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult
During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat Reveals Why He Turned Down Ric Flair’s Last Match
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat addressed declining the offer to compete in Ric Flair’s Last match in July, explaining that the reason he turned the match down was he became concerned after learning Flair had a pacemaker. Steamobat eventually did wrestle in a tag team match later that year for Big Time Wrestling, teaming with FTR, last month.
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT
– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
411mania.com
College Football Star Reportedly Received WWE Tryout From Previous Regime
A former college football star reportedly got a WWE tryout under the previous regime. Fightful Select reports that Kash Daniel, who was a linebacker at the University of Kentucky, was offered a tryout from Canyon Ceman under the previous regime but had not taken it. The report notes that according...
411mania.com
CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite
Dax Harwood made a public plea for CM Punk and The Elite to work things out, and Punk posted a brief comment on the matter. Punk’s AEW status has been in question following his media scrum after AEW All Out and the backstage altercation that occurred soon after. Punk has been out of action with injury and stayed silent on the matter, while the Elite are now back on AEW TV following suspensions.
411mania.com
Nathalie Mamo Has No Immediate Plans of Stepping Into the Ring for WWE
– While speaking to The Jad Mabrak Show, WWE broadcaster Nathalie Mamo was asked if she’d ever consider stepping into the ring. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to...
411mania.com
Various News: Notes on Upcoming Episodes of Young Rock, Rhea Ripley Reacts to New Dominik Shirt
“Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia’s promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school program, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids.”. Also, here is the synopsis for the next new episode airing on January 13, 2023:. “Miami, 1998:...
411mania.com
AEW News: Acclaimed Diss Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett In Music Video on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Ethan Page
– The Acclaimed had some shots to fire at Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, doing so via a music video released on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Max Caster & Anthony Bowens release their latest music video that had several verbal shots at their rivals, as you can see below.
411mania.com
AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing
Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic...
411mania.com
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, a match between Indus Sher and the Creed Brothers was made official for New Year’s Evil on January 10. The two teams have been feuding for months and were originally set to meet at NXT Deadline. However, the match was postponed due to injury. The updated lineup for New Year’s Evil includes:
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta after Penelope Ford distracted Beretta to sow discontent between the Best Friends. *...
411mania.com
Jimmy Jacobs on His Past Relationship With CM Punk, His Falling Out With AEW
– During a recent chat with Conrad Thompson for AdFreeShows’ The Insiders, Jimmy Jacobs discussed his past relationship with CM Punk and their earliest interactions in the wrestling business (via WrestlingInc.com). Jacobs said on CM Punk after they initially met, “He was not kind to me very early on. He thought I was an idiot, and probably I was.”
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg Being Bitter Towards Wrestling in 2003, Being Reluctant to Give Part-Time Deals
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including the reluctance to give a part time deal and if Goldberg was bitter towards the business. Some highlights are below. On being reluctant to give part-time deals: “Vince was reluctant to break from the...
411mania.com
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
Comments / 0