House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is heavily damaged after an early morning fire.

It happened just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of McQuiston Avenue.

The fire started in the garage. While it was heavily damaged, officials are unsure if the house is a total loss.

There were no injuries in the fire.

The Youngstown Fire Department responded to the scene and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Anna Marsick contributed to this report.

