Bank of Commerce donates over $14,000 to local non-profits
IDAHO FALLS — It’s the season of giving, and Bank of Commerce employees have been busy delivering some big checks to several area non-profit organizations. Donations include a $5,000 gift to Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), a $5,000 check to Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls (CFB-IF), a $2,500 donation to Southeast Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) and $2,000 to Beaverhead Community Food Bank.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
David Berrett Wells
David Berrett Wells, age 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away, Monday, December 26, 2022 in a work-related accident. David was born in Idaho Falls, October 25, 1960 a son to Marden E and Dorothy Berrett Wells; the youngest of ten children. He grew up in the Roberts area. He graduated from West Jefferson High School. He attended Idaho State University earned a welding degree.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
We make $110,000 a year and have $85,000 in debt. Should we move in with our in-laws?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Idaho Falls man forges success with blacksmith business
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has found success running his own blacksmith business. Chris Hendry, owner of the shop, calls his business American Warrior Forge and Designs. He said he has been operating his business for about two years now. "I'm in the Army Reserve and got back in 2020," he said. "COVID was happening and there were a lot of stressors in my life and I needed...
Connie Shannon
On December 22, 2022, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Connie Elaine (Bever) Shannon, 48 years young, passed at home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. We invite all of Connie’s family and friends to join us in celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 5255 South 5th West in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
Here’s another way to be warned about slick roads in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A local fire department is encouraging people to download a new app to know what’s happening in the community, especially when it can be slick out on roads like it has been on Tuesday. “We use the app for many different purposes, but one of...
Ina Carolyn Paul
Ina Carolyn Paul, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the Life Care Center in Idaho Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Anderson Family Funeral Home with a viewing one hour prior to the service.Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Arco.
Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater
IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school
SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
The Secret Santa 2022 special – Part 1
IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team has been busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Every day since November, we have been visiting deserving people with gifts specifically for them. We will continue posting videos of the surprises until New Year’s Eve.
Viral Idaho TikTok Star 'Doggface' Arrested on Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge
A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges. Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video...
Jacob Michael Hillman
Jacob Michael Hillman, 33, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 25, 2022, at his home from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:50 a.m. prior to services.
Marcene Romrell
Marcene Romrell, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 24, 2022, at her home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Dustin Rex Portmann
Funeral Services will be held on at 11a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the LDS Church at 3370 N. 5th W in Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday Dec. 30th, 2022 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Fish and Game personnel tranquilize and relocate moose that was wandering Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game personnel tranquilized and then relocated a moose on Tuesday that had been roaming a north Pocatello neighborhood. Pocatello police issued a news release about the cow moose on Tuesday morning stating that the animal was wandering around in the Churchill Downs neighborhood in north Pocatello. Police told residents not to approach the moose under any circumstances and to keep dogs in the neighborhood on...
