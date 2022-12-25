Christmas Day was the final straw. The Denver Broncos, the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, got trounced by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, while most of the country ate their holiday dinners. One day later, the team pulled the plug on the Nathaniel Hackett experience and announced they'd fired the rookie head coach. We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em In a vacuum it is shocking that a first-time head coach would get canned before the end of his first season at the helm. But...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO