Emily Ratajkowski had a very cute Christmas date

By Leah Bitsky
 3 days ago

She’s putting the single in Kris Kringle.

Emily Ratajkowski spent Christmas Eve with a very cute date: her 1-year-old son Sylvester.

The model was seen enjoying a festive dinner at a cozy restaurant with her son and two girlfriends in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday night.

In the clip, EmRata’s son flashes an adorable smile as he feeds his mama a french fry. The “ My Body ” author happily accepts and munches on the fried offering.

Little Sylvester seemed comfy in strawberry-printed pajamas while Ratajkowski, 31, looked chic in an off-the-shoulder black sweater. She accessorized with gold hoops and a gold necklace. Meanwhile, her two gal pals were festive in red ensembles.

Ratajkowski shared several photos from the evening including one sweet snap where she snuggled up to her little man.

Emily Ratajkowski spent Christmas Eve with her 1-year-old son Sylvester.

She and her party enjoyed steak frites and what looked like stuffed mushrooms. Ratajkowskij also sipped on a martini garnished with olives.

On Sunday, Ratajkowski continued her Christmas festivities with her son and was also joined by her dog Colombo, with whom she is frequently photographed out for walks in the city.

Ratajkowski’s intimate Christmas gathering comes amid reports that she is back on the dating scene following her breakup with Sylvester’s father and her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Page Six exclusively reported that the “Gone Girl” actress was on a date with artist Jack Greer at The Commerce Inn in the West Village last Wednesday.

“She was in a deep conversation [with Jack] talking about something serious,” an eagle-eyed spy told us.

Sylvester wore cute strawberry-print jammies.
And things seemed to have gone well for the duo as they were photographed making out outside of her apartment after their date.

Her PDA with Greer comes after she informed fans on her “High Low” podcast that she was back on the dating apps following her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson.

She and the “Saturday Night Live” star first sparked dating rumors in November, shortly after his breakup with Kim Kardashian.

The comedian was first spotted out with Ratajkowski on his 29th birthday. Days later they made their official public debut at a New York Knicks game. They also seemingly attended a Friendsgiving together.

Ratajkowski was on a date with Jack Greer last week.

A source exclusively told Page Six that they were getting “more serious” last week, but thinks may be slowing down for the pair.

Ratajkwoski has also been getting cozy with DJ Orazio Rispo and was even rumored to be dating Brad Pitt in September. And Davidson sparked dating rumors with Chase Sui Wonders.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard split in July and she filed for divorce two months later.
Ratajkowski is back on the market after filing to divorce Bear-McClard in September.

Page Six broke the news in July that she called off their four-year marriage with the “Uncut Gems” producer amid rumors that he cheated on her.

Looks like she got their son for the holidays, though it’s unclear if she will also get to spend New Year’s Eve with Sylvester.

