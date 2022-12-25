Read full article on original website
miamidolphins.com
Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins- Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December. "Baptist...
caneswarning.com
Miami football best 2023 recruiting class under 1st year head coach
After closing strong in the week prior to the National Early Signing Period beginning Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program has the best 2023 signing class among schools with coaches who just completed their first year. Miami has the fourth-best 2023 class overall behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Unsigned...
Can Hurricanes Sign Local Big-time WR Talent in 2024?
The class of 2024 needs to complement the 2023 wide receiver haul, and local talent could be the key.
Miami football: PFF names 2 Hurricanes to all 2022 transfer team
Recent Miami football additions defensive tackle Thomas Gore and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa have been named to the Pro Football Focus 2022 College All-Transfer Portal Team. Gore transferred to Miami from Georgia State and Mauigoa made his way completely across the country from Washington State. Gore was named by PFF as...
247Sports
Mario Cristobal discusses Miami's 'historic' recruiting class: 'We're not done yet'
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is looking at his 2023 recruiting class to help build a foundation of sustained success after the Hurricanes finished 5-7 during his first season at the helm. Miami was one of the nation's biggest winners during early signing day on Dec. 21, receiving national letters of intent from 25 of its 26 commitments in a 2023 class that ranks No. 4 in the nation.
Professional Boxer Arrested In Broward County
Gervonta Davis was arrested for domestic battery causing bodily harm.
communitynewspapers.com
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
Justin Timberlake,Tiger Woods see gold at little ol' Palm Beach State College
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Before we get into the never-ending flaming freight train that is real estate in Palm Beach County, we need to address the elephant in the room. What the shite (as my Irish friends would say) is up with this weather? That din you hear in the distance is 1.2 million Airbnbers crying and rending garments.
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.
Florida Man Stops At 7-Eleven And Picks $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Marquez purchased his
Woman apologizes for throwing computer monitor at Florida airline worker
An Alabama woman caught on camera throwing a computer monitor at a South Florida airline worker apologized for her actions following her release from jail on Christmas Eve.
WSVN-TV
South Florida woman getting driving violations, fines from Washington state. She’s never been there.
(WSVN) - A South Florida woman is getting traffic violations from a state where she has never been too. With fines piling up, her frustration is mounting. Karen Hensel reports with tonight’s 7 Investigate. Marlene Joseph lives in Deerfield Beach and spends most of her time working at a...
Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations
Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
Unruly traveler at MIA detained by Miami-Dade police
MIAMI -- A woman who was caught on camera yelling at and shoving gate agents at Miami International Airport this week was detained and ordered held for a psychological evaluation, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.The woman, who was not immediately identified, was escorted from the American Airlines gate by uniformed deputies following the altercation as passengers looked and boarded the aircraft.>>>>>Video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.One passenger filmed the incident and shared the footage with CBS 4, showing the woman yelling that she was trying to travel to Tampa to see her grandfather who she said was terminally ill.The woman yelled at airline workers and appeared to push one of the employees at some point.She was escorted from the scene by two deputies.
sflcn.com
Marie Gill Honored as One of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry
MIAMI – Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc., is ending the year on a high note after being named as one of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women In Business and Industry of 2022 by M•I•A MEDIA GROUP LLC. , publisher of Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida.
North Miami Beach Mom Charged With Stabbing Daughter To Death
The child had stab wounds to the chest, neck and face.
