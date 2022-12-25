In 2014, director Ana Lily Amirpour directed the world’s first Iranian vampire Western in the form of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. While many horror fans would consider this their first voyage into the bustling world of Iranian cinema, the film is in fact an American production, though Persian is the only language spoken throughout. This isn’t the only manner in which the film subverted (and continues to subvert) expectations. In fact, nearly every layer of this film preys upon audience expectations just as its titular vampire preys upon her victims. The title alone, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, implies that viewers will be following a woman in danger, especially in the context of cultural perceptions of Iran. However, in an empowering feminist twist, it’s not the girl who is in danger. Rather, she is the danger, using her vampiric fangs to feast on several men who either attempt to seduce her or refuse to leave her alone. While much has been written on A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night as a feminist work, there’s another aspect of that’s less discussed but arguably more thematically overt within the film and its messages: drug addiction and substance abuse. It’s never explicitly stated and though the romance that hijacks the film’s second and third acts may lead one to believe otherwise, once exposed to the hidden meaning, it becomes impossible to unsee.

