ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irredeemably awful comic book adaptation bares its fangs to go for the jugular on streaming
Paul Bettany is without a doubt a hugely talented actor, and a mainstay of the world’s biggest franchise since the very beginning, but director Scott Stewart’s repeated attempts to transform the mild-mannered Englishman into a badass action hero hardly went according to plan, with Priest arguably the worst offender.
Fans, And Heck, Even The Cast, Are Getting Nostalgic After That '90s Show Trailer Drops
After the trailer for That '90s Show dropped, fans and the cast are getting super nostalgic for the upcoming Netflix series.
ComicBook
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Polygon
The Harbinger finally gives us a COVID horror movie worth watching
Plague doctors are centuries out of fashion, but the iconic outfit still endures: the long coat, the goggled eyes, the mask with a long, birdlike beak. The costume distorts an otherwise familiar silhouette, turning a person into an interchangeable inhuman creature. The Pathologic games use that design as a clear starting point for characters tied to a plague: The outfit’s surreal, theatrical qualities don’t just obscure who’s underneath; they raise the question of whether players are encountering one individual, or many.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Proves Denji and Pochita Are BFFs
Chainsaw Man brought season one to a close this week, and the fandom is already missing Denji. The character has become an underdog for the anime community since coming on screen, and his squad has grown since Chainsaw Man's premiere. Of course, no one can top Pochita's place with Denji as the devil dog reigns supreme in all of our hearts. And now, a cosplay is going viral for proving just how close Denji is with his pup.
seventeen.com
The 32 Best New Movies of 2023
With theaters opening back up, more people made their way to the movies in 2022. A new year is right around the corner, which means there are so many new releases to look forward to. 2023 is seemingly the year of sequels, with massive releases from the Mission Impossible, Indiana Jones, and Transformers franchises.Trips to the movies will also be more nostalgic with movies like Super Mario Bros. and Greta Gerwig's Barbie bringing back beloved characters from our childhoods.And, of course, superheroes are swooping in to save the day on the silver screen, from The Marvels to The Flash. These are only a fraction of the incredible films that are coming out in 2023.
ComicBook
First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Falls Short on Top 10 List With New Season Debut
One fan-favorite Netflix series is falling short on the Top 10 list. The new season debut of Emily in Paris has to be raising some eyebrows for the streamer. It opened behind Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in the rankings. A nice showing for a program that has a bit of a reputation for being an acquired taste. Netflix has thrown its full weight behind the series despite some other shows not getting the love that fans feel like they deserve. These days it's good to be a Wednesday fan or one of the Emily devotees. But, when it comes to programs like Warrior Nun, there is no development on what's next.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on the Ridiculously Long Episode Count for Disney+ Reboot
Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, and will set a record of the longest series produced by Marvel Studios. At a whopping 18 episodes, the duration of Born Again Season One is double that of the next largest live-action show from the House of Ideas. That episode count is entirely by design as the series will dive into the professional career of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he works as a top lawyer in Hell's Kitchen.
ComicBook
Bleach Cliffhanger Sets Up a Heartbreaking Betrayal
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War brought back the Shonen anime adaptation after years of absence from the small screen, presenting Ichigo and the Soul Society with their most deadly challenge to date via the Wandenreich. With Kurosaki and company licking their wounds after their first horrific encounter with the Sternritter, the first cours of Pierrot's production has ended, and with it, anime viewers were given a surprising turncoat in the final moments of the latest installment. Needless to say, Ichigo and his allies have a lot to worry about in their anime future.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘X-Men,’ ‘Spider-Verse,’ and MCU star Oscar Isaac bows down to the real king of the Marvel multiverse
Oscar Isaac has been racking up Marvel roles left, right, and center, but even the star himself is ready to admit that he’s nowhere near the top dog when it comes to appearing all over the length and breadth of the company’s comic book adaptations on film, television, live-action, animation, and many more besides.
Black Panther 2's Tenoch Huerta Is Digging The Jason Momoa Comparisons, But Would Namor Win A Fight With Aquaman?
Namor debuted in Black Panther 2, and fans are making comparisons to Jason Momoa's Aquaman.
Collider
The Hidden Warning in 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night'
In 2014, director Ana Lily Amirpour directed the world’s first Iranian vampire Western in the form of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. While many horror fans would consider this their first voyage into the bustling world of Iranian cinema, the film is in fact an American production, though Persian is the only language spoken throughout. This isn’t the only manner in which the film subverted (and continues to subvert) expectations. In fact, nearly every layer of this film preys upon audience expectations just as its titular vampire preys upon her victims. The title alone, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, implies that viewers will be following a woman in danger, especially in the context of cultural perceptions of Iran. However, in an empowering feminist twist, it’s not the girl who is in danger. Rather, she is the danger, using her vampiric fangs to feast on several men who either attempt to seduce her or refuse to leave her alone. While much has been written on A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night as a feminist work, there’s another aspect of that’s less discussed but arguably more thematically overt within the film and its messages: drug addiction and substance abuse. It’s never explicitly stated and though the romance that hijacks the film’s second and third acts may lead one to believe otherwise, once exposed to the hidden meaning, it becomes impossible to unsee.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its official ESRB rating
Breath of the Wild's sequel is coming in May 2023, but the game has now officially been rated
ComicBook
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Netflix Release Window Seemingly Revealed
It seems like we now have an idea of when to expect The Super Mario Bros. Movie to arrive on Netflix. As we head into 2023, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's new animated Mario film is likely one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the film will initially hit theaters in April 2023, based on a pre-existing agreement between Netflix and Universal, we can also estimate when the movie will land on the popular streaming platform.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans debate if Yoda really went crazy, or if it was all an act to encourage Luke
An expression of compassion caused a lively discussion about Yoda’s mental health among Star Wars fans. Redditor ItsAllJustASickGame broached the topic in the r/StarWars subreddit with a post that juxtaposed a dignified portrait of a pensive Yoda with a still image of the Jedi Master losing his trademark composure while training Luke on Dagobah.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
