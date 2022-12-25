ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' Win Over Patriots With Social Media Post

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x13B9_0juEv7Bj00

The Bengals beat the Patriots 22-18 on Saturday to improve to 11-4 on the season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. They maintain their one game lead in the AFC North and keep pace with the Bills and Chiefs at the top of the conference.

If Cincinnati wins their final two games and the Chiefs lose to the Broncos or the Raiders, then the Bengals would get the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow summed up their day at Gillette Stadium with a post on Instagram. The 26-year-old completed 40-of-52 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

Check out his Instagram post below.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Mac Jones Takes Out Eli Apple With Dirty Hit

Bengals Have Flight Trouble, Had to Switch Planes Following With Over Patriots

Postgame Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Hang on to Beat Patriots 22-18

Watch: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' Win Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

Watch: Joe Burrow Ties TD Passes Career-High With Strike To Mitchell Wilcox

La'el Collins: Joe Burrow 'Is Everything I Thought He Was'

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz: Joe Burrow 'Doesn't Have Arm Strength'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Ja'Marr Chase's Spectacular Performance Against Cleveland Browns

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor

In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'

The New England Patriots have a team history and quarterback history of punishment by the NFL, and apparently, that still continues. In a week 16 meeting between the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, the NFL decided to investigate a low hit committed by Mac Jones against the Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
CINCINNATI, OH
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy