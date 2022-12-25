ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

travelnowsmart.com

New Jersy Romantic Hot Tub Suites ATLANTIC CITY, CAPE MAY & MORE

Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
njspots.com

24 Abandoned Spots in New Jersey To Investigate

New Jersey was one of the original colonies settled in America. Before that, Native Americans have called this land their home for thousands of years. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that New Jersey is home to some cool abandoned places. Here is a list of our favorite places to explore and connect with the past.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy

A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Rules for Tipping

The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Monthly

Spas in NJ With Great Deals and Specials

Indulge in a luxurious New Jersey spa day for less at one of these spots in New Jersey. In New Jersey, Crystal Springs is a category of one. The sprawling resort in the state’s northwest corner offers luxury accommodations at two separate properties, each with its own spa, plus six golf courses, indoor and outdoor pools, expansive fitness facilities, seasonal outdoor activities, and multiple dining options, including one of the state’s top-rated dining experiences at Restaurant Latour. For the breadth of its facilities, there’s no place in the Garden State quite like it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

These 8 N.J. schools are finalists in national technology awards competition

Eight New Jersey schools are among 300 finalists for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering, and math. They were chosen from a field of 1,000 entrants. Each has won $2,500 in technology and school supplies. State winners, to be announced in...
