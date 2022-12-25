Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Fax Cover Page Editor in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Faxing may be a little dated, but some people still prefer it over emails, messages, or phone calls. And Windows 11 comes with the Fax Cover Page Editor, that lets you design a stylish cover page for your next fax.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Make Windows 11 Start Up Faster
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A slow can booting PC can quite literally suck the life out of you. It's frustrating and adversely affects your productivity. While Windows 11 is a game-changer in redefining your user experience, it can become challenging if your PC takes a long time to startup.
makeuseof.com
How to Transfer Files to a Remote Desktop on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you want to share files with a remote desktop sitting miles away from you? There are several ways to transfer files to a remote desktop from your local Windows PC. Using the Windows Remote Desktop Connection tool to share files to a remote desktop is the safest method, but it has some limitations. For those who cannot take advantage of this feature, third-party apps can help.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Ubuntu Touch on Your Mobile Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartphones are increasingly invasive, with tracking technology, user accounts, and apps recording your activity. If you're looking for a way to strip things back but still use a smartphone, a Linux phone is an option. But where do you start? The answer may already be in your pocket, thanks to Ubuntu Touch.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you are a professional graphic designer or just want to create a quick sketch, Microsoft Paint is an easy-to-use tool that can help you get the job done. In this article, we'll show you how to find and open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up a Mobile Hotspot on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In today’s digital age, almost everything we do on our devices depends on being connected to the internet. If you’re unable to get online from your primary device for some reason or another, you’ll want to try connecting through a device already connected to the internet.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Color Management in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Color management is a crucial part of any workflow that relies on digital images. Whether you are a photographer, video editor, or graphic designer, this tool can help you get the most accurate colors out of your display.
makeuseof.com
What Is the HackTool:Win32/Keygen Malware? How to Remove It on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you run a scan on your device and found it infected with HackTool:Win32/Keygen? Windows Defender may have automatically alerted you about the presence of this malware after you used a crack or key generator to activate a premium software. Is it a serious threat, and can you remove it easily?
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Disk Defragmenter on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ever heard of disk defragmentation (disk defrag) before? It’s a really handy process that arranges the files on your hard drive so that they’re close to each other. Once your data is organized through this process, your device should be able to read it with ease, thus improving your PC’s performance.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Component Services in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Component Services on Windows can help you maintain the security and performance of your computer. But, how do you find and open Component Services in Windows 11?
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Control Panel as an Administrator in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you ever wanted to run the Control Panel as an administrator on Windows? Doing so can give you access to certain configuration options that would otherwise be unavailable. This article will show you how to quickly and easily open the Control Panel with administrative privileges in any Windows version. Let's get started.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Which Devices Can Wake Your Windows PC From Sleep Mode
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When not in use, putting your Windows PC to sleep is an excellent way to preserve its battery life. You can wake your computer at any time by simply wiggling the mouse, pressing the power button, or pressing a key on your keyboard.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Kali Linux on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Kali Linux is the primary Debian-based Linux distribution used for information security purposes such as security research, penetration testing, password cracking, and more. It is mainly used by white hat or ethical hackers to test the integrity of a system or a network.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix Notepad Not Opening on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Notepad is a simple text editor app that comes pre-installed on your Windows computer. You can use it to view, create, and edit text files whenever needed. But what if Windows fails to open Notepad and you can’t use it?
makeuseof.com
9 Android Features We Want to Get in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Android 13 is yet to roll out on some Android phones, we are already waiting to see what Android 14 has to offer in 2023. As amazing as Android is, it still lacks a lot of features that we think can greatly improve your user experience.
makeuseof.com
How to Make a DIY Motion Sensor for Apple HomeKit
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart home devices compatible with Apple HomeKit are often expensive. However, you can build your own unofficial smart home sensors, such as ones to detect motion, by using an inexpensive ESP8266-based board like a D1 Mini along with a PIR or microwave radar-based motion sensor under $5—no soldering required.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Disable Storage Sense on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Storage Sense is a handy feature on Windows that can help you manage your disk space more effectively. When enabled, it can automatically monitor and delete unnecessary files from your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Time Zone Settings on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Although you can configure Windows to set the correct time zone based on your location, there may be times when you want to change the time zone manually. If you're traveling or need to reflect a different time zone for work, changing your time zone on Windows takes little effort.
makeuseof.com
Unable to Copy and Paste to a Remote Desktop Session on Windows? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You’re using the Windows Remote Desktop Services tool but suddenly can’t copy and paste files. This can be really annoying, especially if you're using Remote Desktop for the sole purpose of moving files.
Comments / 0