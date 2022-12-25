ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 3

Related
dallasexpress.com

Putin Reacts to Zelenskyy U.S. Visit

Earlier this month, the Russian embassy in Washington said that if the U.S. sent air defense systems to Kyiv, the move could be met with “unpredictable consequences,” as previously reported by The Dallas Express. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to strike a different note. “Our goal...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks Zelenskyy’s D.C. visit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “the shadow president” and his country “the 51st state” ahead of his trip to Washington, D.C. this week, promoting opposition to billions of dollars in aid packages being sent to defend against Russia’s invasion. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
The Independent

Trump aide rides along on golf cart with ex-president to show him positive news stories

A former host for the right-wing One America News Network, famous for its sycophantic coverage of former President Donald Trump, has joined his team in a role that has her primarily serving as Mr Trump’s personal ego booster.That’s the newest revelation from The Washington Post’s coverage of Mr Trump’s post-presidential life at Mar-a-Lago, where FBI agents in September conducted a raid for illegally retained presidential records including classified materials.According to the Post, former OANN host Natalie Harp now frequently follows Mr Trump around his Florida golf courses and other locations, often riding along in the ex-president’s golf cart as...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump wrote ‘shockingly gracious’ handover note to Biden when he left White House, new book claims

Donald Trump spent his final days in the Oval Office claiming the election was rigged and skipped his successor’s inauguration, but wrote a “shockingly gracious” handover note to Joe Biden, according to a new book.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Trump followed the presidential tradition carried out by his predecessors and wrote a letter to his successor before leaving the Oval Office, said excerpts from the book obtained by Politico’s West Wing Playbook.Mr Biden reacted to the note...
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Hill

Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments

Former President Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House. Trump, who last week drew condemnation from several high-profile conservatives for dining with a white nationalist, found himself in hot water again over the weekend when he claimed fresh talk of…
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

585K+
Followers
76K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy