Related
3 Years After Trump's Extortion, Zelenskyy Visits White House In First Post-Invasion Trip
The Ukrainian president received a hero's welcome three years after Donald Trump tried to extort a “favor” from him.
dallasexpress.com
Putin Reacts to Zelenskyy U.S. Visit
Earlier this month, the Russian embassy in Washington said that if the U.S. sent air defense systems to Kyiv, the move could be met with “unpredictable consequences,” as previously reported by The Dallas Express. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to strike a different note. “Our goal...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks Zelenskyy’s D.C. visit
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “the shadow president” and his country “the 51st state” ahead of his trip to Washington, D.C. this week, promoting opposition to billions of dollars in aid packages being sent to defend against Russia’s invasion. In...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
WATCH: Lindsey Graham demands Biden get 'out of the White House' and down to border
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted President Joe Biden on Thursday and said he should travel down to the border.
Brittney Griner owes the United States of America because she could have been Austin Tice
Brittney Griner is lucky to be home, when Americans like Austin Tice remain in a foreign prison
Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog every day on Capitol Hill in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
White House adviser cites disruptive presidential travel as reason Biden hasn’t gone to border
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday cited the disruptiveness caused by presidential travel as a reason why President Biden hasn’t been to the southern border, a criticism levied by Republicans amid a crisis that has seen a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. “Well, you have to remember… when the President travels it is…
Kevin McCarthy staffer argued Trump shouldn’t condemn violence on January 6 because the media would ‘win’
Chad Gilmartin, the White House Principal Assistant Press Secretary at the time of the riot, now works for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Trump was seen 'tearing' up documents, former aide tells Jan. 6 committee: Report
An aide reportedly told the Jan. 6 committee he saw then-President Donald Trump "tearing" documents while he was in the White House.
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Trump aide rides along on golf cart with ex-president to show him positive news stories
A former host for the right-wing One America News Network, famous for its sycophantic coverage of former President Donald Trump, has joined his team in a role that has her primarily serving as Mr Trump’s personal ego booster.That’s the newest revelation from The Washington Post’s coverage of Mr Trump’s post-presidential life at Mar-a-Lago, where FBI agents in September conducted a raid for illegally retained presidential records including classified materials.According to the Post, former OANN host Natalie Harp now frequently follows Mr Trump around his Florida golf courses and other locations, often riding along in the ex-president’s golf cart as...
'I can't do this anymore': Bannon comments on Trump's trading cards
CNN political analyst John Avlon and political commentator Errol Louis join "CNN This Morning" to discuss former President Donald Trump's announcement he is selling digital trading cards.
Haberman: Trump insiders say he sees 2024 campaign as a shield
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and what Trump's inner circle has to say about it.
Trump wrote ‘shockingly gracious’ handover note to Biden when he left White House, new book claims
Donald Trump spent his final days in the Oval Office claiming the election was rigged and skipped his successor’s inauguration, but wrote a “shockingly gracious” handover note to Joe Biden, according to a new book.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Trump followed the presidential tradition carried out by his predecessors and wrote a letter to his successor before leaving the Oval Office, said excerpts from the book obtained by Politico’s West Wing Playbook.Mr Biden reacted to the note...
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Russian leader tells state TV he is 'prepared to negotiate' an end Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin claimed he is willing to hold talks with Ukraine - as an ex Russian spy and military commander slammed the 'stupid stubbornness' of his war leaders.
Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
Former President Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House. Trump, who last week drew condemnation from several high-profile conservatives for dining with a white nationalist, found himself in hot water again over the weekend when he claimed fresh talk of…
