This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've already got a Prime membership, this holiday season and New Year might be the best time to buy an Amazon Echo speaker. The new year is on its way before you know it, and it's likely to bring deals on the newest Echo Dot and older models. If you've got an Echo, but no Prime account, there are a few extra benefits you'll get with one.

11 HOURS AGO