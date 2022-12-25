Read full article on original website
Related
10 best power strips and surge protectors to keep you at 100%
On a daily basis, we tend to use a number of devices, including cellphones, laptops and tablets. Each device needs to be fully charged for its best use.
Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: 'Had to shoot at it'
A man from Lawrence County, Indiana, has been charged with 10 crimes after he allegedly shot, killed and dismembered his father, believing him to be a robot, police say.
Woman arrested in South Carolina airport after attacking husband over 'indecent' photos on his phone: police
A 55-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after police say she physically attacked her husband when she found indecent photos on his phone during vacation.
BHG
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
CNET
4 Prime Membership Perks That Make Your Amazon Echo More Useful in 2023
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've already got a Prime membership, this holiday season and New Year might be the best time to buy an Amazon Echo speaker. The new year is on its way before you know it, and it's likely to bring deals on the newest Echo Dot and older models. If you've got an Echo, but no Prime account, there are a few extra benefits you'll get with one.
Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals
The days of Black Friday or post-Christmas day sales are, more or less, over. At a time of widespread inflation and tightening budgets, customers are increasingly waiting for a discount before buying anything while retailers are offering this them by a period of whether real or perceived rolling holiday sales.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Elderly Florida woman neighbors describe as 'hoarder' found dead after Christmas fire
A Christmas night fire resulted in the death of a Florida woman in her 80s who neighbors say was known to be a hoarder and had been asking around for an extension cord.
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Senate fails to confirm Biden nominee who once released man later involved in murder of 10-year-old
President Biden's nominee for D.C. District Court failed to get enough votes to clear the Judiciary Committee, allowing his nomination expire with the end of the 117th Congress.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Queen's former chaplain warns 'multicultural, multifaith' King Charles III threatens British monarchy
Gavin Ashenden, the former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, warned that the multifaith multiculturalism of King Charles III threatens to destroy his own house and end the monarchy.
Jan. 6 Committee Democrat slammed for calling Electoral College a 'danger' to Americans
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin was slammed on Monday after he claimed the Electoral College was a "danger" to Americans and to democracy during an interview.
Ukrainian military strikes airbase on Russian soil over holiday weekend, killing three: report
The Russian Defense Ministry said three of its service members were killed but no planes were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian air base over the weekend.
Critics erupt on transgender Biden official, Southwest under fire for travel nightmare and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
These are the 8 most annoying people of the year
2022, we’ll miss you. But we won’t miss the people on this list.
Texas man dressed as woman arrested for allegedly photographing women in bathroom, brandishing pepper ball gun
Texas police officers arrested a man on Christmas Eve after he allegedly took photos of women under a stall in a mall bathroom while dressed as a woman.
Detroit tow truck driver with concealed carry license fends off robber, shoots and kills man
The Detroit Police Department said the alleged armed robber was targeting the tow truck driver without realizing he had a concealed pistol license.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow rewards his offensive line with epic Christmas gifts
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line apparently had a very Merry Christmas, courtesy of quarterback Joe Burrow, who gifted each lineman and a guest a cruise.
Fox News
913K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0