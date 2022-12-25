Read full article on original website
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Christmas Day feast served to hundreds in need
Local nonprofits banded together on Christmas Day for the seventh year in a row to make the holidays brighter for hundreds of underserved families in Palm Beach County.
New Years Eve Events In Broward
Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
Riviera Beach-Based Marching Band Gets More Celebrity Assistance
Several kids in the SOS (Sounds of Success) Community Marching Band out of Riviera Beach were given a post-Christmas shopping spree at Target, paid for by R&B singer Mark Morrison, known for his 1990s hit single "Return of the Mack."
1,000 Join Florida Chanukah Event
More than one thousand people got together for the first night of Chanukah for a joint party and menorah lighting in Delray Beach, Florida. More than 1000 people came together Sunday night for the first night of Chanuka at Delray Beach, Florida where the local Chabad Houses led by Rabbi Sholom Ber Korf, Rabbi Yossi Schapiro, Rabbi Yaakov Perman, and Rabbi Mendy Heber worked together to make an event their entire community could enjoy together.
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
High School Students Set Up Adoption Event for Rescue Dogs and No One Shows Up
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @RescuewithMe recently posted a truly heartbreaking video of an adoption even that took place in Miami, Florida. Where no one showed up. Rescue With Me had said they were prepared to be disappointed, but no one thought to prepare the high school students from Felix Varela High School who had spent two months training the dogs.
A Broward cat tested positive for rabies, and there’s an alert. What it means for you
Health officials have issued a rabies alert in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert for portions of Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon after a feral cat tested positive for the disease. Health officials are cautioning that rabies could also be circulating in other parts of the county.
HOA Compliant Roof Washing in Boca Raton: Blue Shield Stands Ready to Help keep Residents in Conformity of HOA Rules
“Power Washing Service Boca Raton, FL (Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida)”. Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida sees uptick in HOA compliance calls for roof washing in Boca Raton as HOA boards crack down on violators. Residents in South Florida are finding themselves on the receiving end of fines...
Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Friend: Boynton Beach Community Activist Suffered Broken Bones In Hit & Run
70-year old Bishop Bernard Wright was walking away from the vigil for a teen who died in a dirt bike crash a year earlier when the hit and run occurred Monday night.
Brightline launches two new South Florida stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Firefighter reacts, great-grandmother dies, kid covered in roaches: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case. We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest.
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
Way Beyond Bagels Sued, May Be Forced To Move From Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Longtime Addison Place tenant “Way Beyond Bagels” may be moving to the great beyond if the deli’s landlord prevails in a just filed lawsuit. According to a preliminary document reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Way Beyond is so significantly behind in […]
Animal shelters encouraging pet adoptions and fosters ahead of the new year
JUPITER, Fla. — Pets are always an amazing Christmas gift both for the animals being adopted and the families receiving them. But many animal shelters in our area are like a revolving door with so many more animals coming in and needing a forever home – or even a foster home.
