Boca Raton, FL

NewPelican

Raise a new roof for St. Ambrose Catholic Church

Deerfield Beach – “Whether people receive a tax benefit from their contribution or not they should be thinking of St. Ambrose,“ said parishioner Frank Congemi. For some, it could be their New Year’s Resolution. The 20-year-old roof on the sanctuary is showing its age. When it...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
momcollective.com

New Years Eve Events In Broward

Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
anash.org

1,000 Join Florida Chanukah Event

More than one thousand people got together for the first night of Chanukah for a joint party and menorah lighting in Delray Beach, Florida. More than 1000 people came together Sunday night for the first night of Chanuka at Delray Beach, Florida where the local Chabad Houses led by Rabbi Sholom Ber Korf, Rabbi Yossi Schapiro, Rabbi Yaakov Perman, and Rabbi Mendy Heber worked together to make an event their entire community could enjoy together.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
pethelpful.com

High School Students Set Up Adoption Event for Rescue Dogs and No One Shows Up

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @RescuewithMe recently posted a truly heartbreaking video of an adoption even that took place in Miami, Florida. Where no one showed up. Rescue With Me had said they were prepared to be disappointed, but no one thought to prepare the high school students from Felix Varela High School who had spent two months training the dogs.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
rtands.com

Brightline launches two new South Florida stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL

