At halftime of Wednesday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves, key players who helped bring the NBA back to New Orleans in 2002 will be honored. The relocation effort involved a decade of planning and required stakeholders from across the Louisiana political spectrum to pull together. Among the dignitaries being honored: John Alario, Tim Coulon, Bill Hines, Mitch Landrieu, Marc Morial, Ed Murray, Stephen Perry, Steve Scalise and Doug Thornton. This is the never-before-told story of how the deal got done.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO