New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food

Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Saints receive rough news that they can’t control

The New Orleans Saints have a tough task this weekend. They need to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are no easy opponent nowadays, and the Saints must get this victory to stay alive in the postseason race. That situation may have gotten a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Rumor has it Sean Payton could return to coach the Saints, chaos at Southwest Airlines, refunds are coming to Entergy customers and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit your own suggested clues...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The improbable story of how 'long shot' New Orleans landed an NBA team

At halftime of Wednesday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves, key players who helped bring the NBA back to New Orleans in 2002 will be honored. The relocation effort involved a decade of planning and required stakeholders from across the Louisiana political spectrum to pull together. Among the dignitaries being honored: John Alario, Tim Coulon, Bill Hines, Mitch Landrieu, Marc Morial, Ed Murray, Stephen Perry, Steve Scalise and Doug Thornton. This is the never-before-told story of how the deal got done.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC defensive analyst Austin Woods leaves to become a position coach at FCS school

Austin Woods, a lead defensive analyst at USC, is expected to become the new offensive line coach at Incarnate Word, per Bruce Feldman on Twitter. Woods 30, was an offensive lineman and starting long snapper at Oklahoma (2010-13), finishing his career as a team captain on the 2013 Sugar Bowl-winning Sooner team. He was a 3-time (2011-13) Academic All-Big 12 first teamer. While at Oklahoma, he beat cancer (Hodgkin’s lymphoma) following chemotherapy treatments in the summer and fall of 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: Landing NBA team was a landmark 'win' for New Orleans, example of civic teamwork

Kudos to the New Orleans Pelicans for commemorating the franchise’s 20th anniversary and honoring the civic leaders responsible for successfully landing the club. The relocation of the Charlotte Hornets was a significant event in the city’s history and deserves the special recognition it will receive at the Pelicans’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Smoothie King Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Naji Marshall leads shorthanded Pelicans to third straight win

In the second quarter, Naji Marshall whizzed a left-handed pass to Willy Hernangomez. Hernangomez scored a layup despite getting fouled, a sequence that caused the Pelicans’ lead to swell to 18 points. Earlier this month, Pelicans coach Willie Green described Marshall as a “knife” on the floor, a description...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AllPennState

Penn State Begins Game Week for the Rose Bowl

Penn State arrived in Los Angeles on Monday to begin its week-long preparations for the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl against No 8 Utah. And evidently, a few freshmen received first-class treatment on the charter flight. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen will draw plenty of attention at the 109th...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

