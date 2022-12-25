Read full article on original website
Frank Reister
3d ago
Was drugs or alcohol involved? The woman is left widowed! And if she had a child, he is left without a daddy. Terrible! For the rest of their lives Christmas Eve/Christmas will be overshadowed by this horrible memory. God BLESS the survivors and their families... May recovery be speedy and complete and may their emotional wounds heal.
Reply
3
