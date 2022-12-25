MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman faces a theft charge after police say she stole a car after a test drive. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to Palmer’s Toyota at 470 Schillinger Road S. around 2:30 p.m. Monday were told that the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Lindsey Elizabeth Normand, took the vehicle on a test drive with the salesman inside. When they returned to the dealership, Normand took off once the salesman got out of the vehicle, authorities said.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO