Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes more money in its first 10 days than the original film, suggesting the sequel has 'staying power'
James Cameron's sequel to Avatar remained at the top of the box office on its second weekend, dispelling fears after a disappointing opening.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
Complex
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tops Box Office Again With $56 Million, Inches Closer to $1 Billion Worldwide
Not even a “bomb cyclone” could stop Big Jim. In its second week of release, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water took home a solid $56 million at the domestic box office, bringing its total to $278 million, Variety reports. While those numbers aren’t exactly eye-popping, they’re pretty impressive when one takes into consideration all of the external factors that would theoretically deter people from going to the movies.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Scores $90 Million Over Holiday Weekend, ‘Babylon’ Bombs at Christmas
UPDATED: James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” dominated at the box office over Christmas even as a massive winter storm kept audiences at home. Extreme weather conditions are pummeling a large portion of the U.S. with frigid temperatures, high winds and blankets of snow, contributing to lackluster turnout at the movies. For theater owners, it’s an especially disappointing coda to 2022 because they rely on the holiday season for bustling attendance. Hollywood was already concerned that grosses would be depressed because Christmas Eve falls on Saturday and Christmas lands on Sunday, cutting into the weekend numbers. With bad...
The Avatar Sequel’s Worst Character Actually Does the Film a Service
This story contains major spoilers for the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water, like any good world-building sequel, introduces a deluge of new elements to its extraterrestrial setting of Pandora. There are different locations to visit, such as the home of the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling clan. There are strange species to meet, such as the whalelike tulkun. And there are unfamiliar characters to get to know, including the children of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the protagonists whose romance was chronicled in 2009’s Avatar.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.James Cameron's digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009's first "Avatar," which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.While...
AOL Corp
'Avatar: The Way of Water' keeps drenching the box office competition
Director James Cameron's sci-fi sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" dominated at the box office for a second straight week, drawing $56 million in domestic ticket sales over the Christmas holiday weekend, according to estimates from Comscore released Sunday. The weekend's runner-up was also an animated sequel. Universal Pictures' "Puss...
Elle
Alright, So Here's What the 'Avatar 2: The Way of Water' Ending Means
Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) Okay, so you went to see the new Avatar movie and sat through all three hours and 12 minutes of it, just to make it to the end and be left equal parts amazed and asking 'What happens next?' If this sounds like you, then you're not alone, because that ending left open some exciting possibilities for future movies (that we hopefully won't have to wait 10+ years for).
'Nightmare Before Christmas' Star Discusses The Possibility Of A Sequel
Chris Sarandon, who voiced Jack Skellington, previously said he would crawl across the U.S. to be in a sequel to the Tim Burton classic.
EW.com
Avatar 2 crushes the Christmas box office as Babylon falls flat
Even as a winter storm swept across the country this Christmas, things were decidedly warm and toasty on Pandora. Avatar: The Way of Water easily topped the holiday box office this year, beating out new releases for its second weekend at the top of the charts. Per Comscore, James Cameron's big-budget sequel raked in an estimated $56 million over the Christmas weekend, bringing its domestic total up to almost $254 million. Avatar also had a strong showing overseas, adding another $168.6 million internationally and bringing its global total to a whopping $855.4 million.
