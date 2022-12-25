Effective: 2022-12-28 18:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING Although light snowfall lingers across some areas, gusty winds have subsided, and additional accumulation is expected to be minimal; therefore, this advisory is allowed to expire.

CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT ・ 7 HOURS AGO