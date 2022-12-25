Read full article on original website
Rodgers misses practice with knee issue, but expects to play
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has played through a broken thumb and injured ribs this season. Now he’s dealing with a knee issue as he attempts to keep the Packers in playoff contention.
T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role.
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle
DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of Wednesday's game. Orlando's Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench.
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant football coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton,...
Eagles rookie Jordan Davis learns from room of veterans
Jordan Davis was such a difference-maker in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line the first two months of the season that the team needed to sign two former Pro Bowl players to replace him after the rookie injured his ankle. Davis helped the Eagles (13-2) start 8-0...
Hawks' Young sidelined with calf contusion, out vs. Nets
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young has been scratched from Wednesday’s starting lineup against Brooklyn with a left calf contusion. Atlanta is also without starting center Clint Capela, who has a right calf strain, and starting forward De’Andre Hunter, who has a left ankle sprain.
Rose Bowl Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Utah
Penn State and Utah are two teams heading to the Rose Bowl with some similar storylines and traits. Utah will enter the game as the Pac-12 champion while Penn State finished in third place in its division. But both teams have accumulated 10 wins this season, some certainly more noteworthy than others. And both teams will be missing some key players on both sides of the football for the Rose Bowl. Who has the edge? Utah is considered a slight favorite in Pasadena, but most would tell you this is a fairly balanced matchup. Here is a look at how the...
Golden State 112, Utah 107
UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Buffalo Sabres: Time, TV for 2nd game of back-to-back
Detroit Red Wings (15-11-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2) When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Detroit . ...
No. 3 Houston 89, Tulsa 50
HOUSTON (13-1) Roberts 7-7 1-2 15, J.Walker 2-7 2-2 6, Mark 6-10 0-0 14, Sasser 5-11 2-3 12, Shead 4-6 0-0 9, Sharp 4-7 3-3 14, Chaney 3-5 0-0 6, Francis 1-1 2-2 4, Arceneaux 4-5 0-0 9, R.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 10-12 89.
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126.
