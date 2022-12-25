ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FanSided

A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free

A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
ClutchPoints

Dodgers already building another star pitcher for 2023

Shelby Miller is looking to turn his career around with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles in 2023. His signing flew under the radar, but Mark Prior and the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their pitchers bodes well for Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

John Henry propaganda machine doing damage control for Boston Red Sox

This has not been the type of offseason that the Boston Red Sox envisioned. In the ideal universe, Xander Bogaerts would still be in Boston. Their numerous offseason targets would be coming on board instead of spurning them, in some cases, for the exact same contract elsewhere. The Red Sox would not have needed to overpay for an aging closer and an “outfielder” with a questionable glove.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position

The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
FanSided

No resolution yet for Carlos Correa, New York Mets

Here we go again – maybe. The New York Mets had swooped in to snag Carlos Correa after the Giants had questions about his medicals. For New York, it was the ultimate coup, another impressive bat that they could slot in the lineup as Correa was set to handle the hot corner. Then the Mets had questions about his medicals as well, putting that deal on hold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
