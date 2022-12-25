Read full article on original website
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Carlos Correa gaining interest from 3 teams amid stalled Mets deal
The New York Mets are in the midst of trying to save their Carlos Correa signing. Their addition of the All-Star shortstop has been delayed by concern over his physical, which nixed his previous agreement with the San Francisco Giants. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Correa...
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
The majority of the Red Sox's rotation are either oft-injured or relatively inexperienced but one reliable arm remains, for now.
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
Dodgers already building another star pitcher for 2023
Shelby Miller is looking to turn his career around with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles in 2023. His signing flew under the radar, but Mark Prior and the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their pitchers bodes well for Miller.
John Henry propaganda machine doing damage control for Boston Red Sox
This has not been the type of offseason that the Boston Red Sox envisioned. In the ideal universe, Xander Bogaerts would still be in Boston. Their numerous offseason targets would be coming on board instead of spurning them, in some cases, for the exact same contract elsewhere. The Red Sox would not have needed to overpay for an aging closer and an “outfielder” with a questionable glove.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
New York Mets and Carlos Correa 'are confident they can iron out a deal despite surgery concerns'
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are 'confident they can find a contract agreement in the coming days', despite concerns from the team about his 2014 leg injury that needed surgery.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Pirates To Continue Storied Career
The Boston Red Sox will not bring back left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for another year despite the lack of quality options in the rotation.
No resolution yet for Carlos Correa, New York Mets
Here we go again – maybe. The New York Mets had swooped in to snag Carlos Correa after the Giants had questions about his medicals. For New York, it was the ultimate coup, another impressive bat that they could slot in the lineup as Correa was set to handle the hot corner. Then the Mets had questions about his medicals as well, putting that deal on hold.
Robert Williams thriving in surprise bench role with Celtics amid team’s stellar start
The Celtics took their time bringing back Robert Williams into the lineup after offseason surgery. That patience is starting to pay plenty of dividends on the court as the big man rounds into form. The fourth-year center played his best game of the year on Tuesday night in a runaway...
