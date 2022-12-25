ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again

It's no secret that Jeep makes some of the best SUVs on the market. In fact, for the second year in a row, Newsweek has recognized Jeep as having the best SUV lineup in the industry. The post REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again  appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
This $59 Million Miami Penthouse Comes with a Free Aston Martin Vulcan

The Aston Martin Residences tower in Miami is almost done after a series of delays pushed the luxury condo project behind schedule twice. Aston Martin’s 66-story tower was due for completion in 2021, then 2022. Now, Aston says the high rise will be done in early 2023, but the tower’s biggest penthouse remains unsold, so the company is sweetening the deal with a free Aston Martin Vulcan.
