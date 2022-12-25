Read full article on original website
The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000
The best midsize SUVs to buy used include the 2013 Lexus RX, the 2016 Nissan Murano, and the 2014 Toyota Highlander. The post The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver
Car and Driver ranked the best small luxury SUVs. Find out which SUV took the top spot here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Popular Luxury SUVs Under $100,000 Are Worth the Cash
These popular luxury SUVs under $100,000 include the 2023 Kia EV6, the 2023 BMW X5, and even the 2023 Audi Q7. The post These Popular Luxury SUVs Under $100,000 Are Worth the Cash appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again
It's no secret that Jeep makes some of the best SUVs on the market. In fact, for the second year in a row, Newsweek has recognized Jeep as having the best SUV lineup in the industry. The post REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability
The Toyota Tundra saw a dip in its reliability score after a redesign. The post Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Midsize SUV by Car and Driver
One SUV ranks the lowest on Car and Driver's list of best midsize SUVs. Find out which model it is, and why, here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Midsize SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet
Singer Michael Jackson owned lots of cars, but this one is the one he owned the longest. The post Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation?
What car was in National Lampoon's Family Vacation? The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, and it was based on a real car. The post What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy?
What's the longest-lasting SUV you can buy new? This Toyota regularly goes beyond 200,000 miles. The post What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This $59 Million Miami Penthouse Comes with a Free Aston Martin Vulcan
The Aston Martin Residences tower in Miami is almost done after a series of delays pushed the luxury condo project behind schedule twice. Aston Martin’s 66-story tower was due for completion in 2021, then 2022. Now, Aston says the high rise will be done in early 2023, but the tower’s biggest penthouse remains unsold, so the company is sweetening the deal with a free Aston Martin Vulcan.
