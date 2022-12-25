Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.

Luckily, Houston Humane Society’s Wildlife Department was there to help soften the blow – literally. Experts began laying the ground underneath occupied bridges with foam. Once the bats reached the ground, they collected the creatures, brought them to heat sources and administered fluids and food.

Among the animal lovers on the scene was Mary Warwick, wildlife director at the Houston Humane Society, who picked up the Pearland bats and brought them in for rehabilitation.

“The ones that are super healthy we are going to put them in an enclosure where they can hang,” Warwick told the Houston Chronicle.”Once the weather warms back up on Wednesday, we can release them. Any of them that appear sick — maybe they got dehydrated or have some kind of injury — we’re sorting them out and they will stay in rehab for longer.”

Warwick stated that they’ve rescued roughly 180 bats from the Waugh Street Bridge alone.

“As we’re sorting, when one bat starts to flutter and fly, then just like in the colony, they all start to,” Warwick said. “So we have to be on the lookout for them. We’ve chased a few bats through my house today.”

Bat Experts Are Making Room for Any Future Victims of Hypothermic Conditions

In order to save room for any remaining victims, wildlife staff have transferred some of the patients to the Bat World, a sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas, where they will continue to receive treatment until the cold weather breaks. Then they can return to their home and help keep Houston’s rodent and insect population in balance.

As for the holidays, Warwick just wanted to be sure the bats were safe before she could truly enjoy Christmas.

“But these guys are so cute,” she added. “Every last one of them is adorable.”