REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 24
Nevada HAND hosted a lease-up event at its new community, Decatur Commons Senior, at 450 S. Decatur Blvd. in November. Only 10 of the 480 new apartment units were available as of press deadline. Decatur Commons Senior is for income-qualified senior residents. Applicants must be over the age of 55 with an annual income between $26,865 to $34,380 for singles or between $26,865 to $39,300 for couples. The final group of apartments still available will rent for $995 per month for the first year, all utilities included. Each of the remaining units include two bedroom and one bath.
Universal free school meals, furloughed employee payback among Nevada programs in American Rescue Plan funds
(The Center Square) – Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee has approved funding for multiple programs, including the continuation of free school meals and back pay for state employees furloughed in early 2021. “This year may be remembered as one of the most productive years for the Interim Finance Committee – and one of the most consequential for Nevada residents,” said Governor Steve Sisolak in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers for their diligent work to approve programs I put forward and for the...
Nursing shortage prompts Nevada Hospital Association to call for licensing change
Nevada needs to get on board with a national agreement that makes it easier for nurses to work here without going through the state's current licensing requirements, the Nevada Hospital Association said Wednesday.
Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium. “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […] The post Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was a happy and exciting time for the Mariachi Azul students from Fremont middle school in Las Vegas as they were headed to Chicago for the Midwest clinic, one of the biggest mariachi music conferences. “The clinic went fantastic the kids did great,” said...
Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards
Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards event, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities. McIntyre of Reno...
Four Nevada environmental issues to watch in 2023
This week’s holiday edition of the Indy Environment newsletter looks at four environmental issues to watch in 2023. Among them are the ongoing drought and a transition from fossil fuels. The post Four Nevada environmental issues to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high
Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward, but for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. The post While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian. At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
How Did Lake Tahoe Get Its Name?
Lake Tahoe is a stunning alpine lake located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California and Nevada. It is known for its crystal-clear water and scenic beauty, and it is a popular destination for skiing, hiking, boating, and other outdoor activities. But where did the name “Tahoe” come from, and what is the history behind this iconic body of water?
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
Post-holiday traffic leaves drivers stuck for hours outside Las Vegas
After Sunday, hundreds got on the road in hopes to get home quickly after the holiday weekend but ended up stuck for hours between Jean and the Nevada-California state line.
Late night fire destroys south-end home
One woman was transported by flight to University Medical Center after receiving severe burns following a structure fire along the 800 block of Janet Lane on Monday, Dec. 26. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded en masse to the doublewide manufactured home just after 11 p.m., to what Fire Chief Scott Lewis termed a “high-risk” fully-involved structure fire with multiple exposures on the property, including trees and vehicles.
Annual water conference ends as new cuts loom over Colorado River users
Colorado River Basin states recently gathered in Las Vegas for their annual water users convention. The states are trying to figure out how to get by with less water. The conference focused on a variety of topics, such as new technology, conservation and funding that will guide water users into the next century.
Holiday Adoption Event At Nevada Humane Society A Success
Before the holidays, The Nevada Humane Society had some help from Santa to send their pets off to loving homes. It's also the season to remember former pets through the shelter's Lights of Love program.
Glittering Lights offering discounts, special nights into January
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The drive-through holiday lighting experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway offers discounted admission and several promotional nights. Glittering Lights offers a $20 admission per car from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8 for guests who get in line between 4-4:30 p.m. and 9-9:30 p.m. Just mention “Biscuit sent me” to get the discount at the gate.
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country. “Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter...
The stories of Nevada's first highway tourists are finally entering the public domain
Nearly 95 years ago, one of the most important years of Nevada’s history came and went. On January 1, all of the stories, pictures and songs of that year will finally join the public domain. If you’re not noted science fiction author Cory Doctorow or Jennifer Jenkins of Duke’s...
