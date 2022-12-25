ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
businesspress.vegas

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 24

Nevada HAND hosted a lease-up event at its new community, Decatur Commons Senior, at 450 S. Decatur Blvd. in November. Only 10 of the 480 new apartment units were available as of press deadline. Decatur Commons Senior is for income-qualified senior residents. Applicants must be over the age of 55 with an annual income between $26,865 to $34,380 for singles or between $26,865 to $39,300 for couples. The final group of apartments still available will rent for $995 per month for the first year, all utilities included. Each of the remaining units include two bedroom and one bath.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Center Square

Universal free school meals, furloughed employee payback among Nevada programs in American Rescue Plan funds

(The Center Square) – Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee has approved funding for multiple programs, including the continuation of free school meals and back pay for state employees furloughed in early 2021. “This year may be remembered as one of the most productive years for the Interim Finance Committee – and one of the most consequential for Nevada residents,” said Governor Steve Sisolak in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers for their diligent work to approve programs I put forward and for the...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium.  “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […] The post Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
businesspress.vegas

Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards

Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards event, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities. McIntyre of Reno...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian. At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
HENDERSON, NV
activenorcal.com

How Did Lake Tahoe Get Its Name?

Lake Tahoe is a stunning alpine lake located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California and Nevada. It is known for its crystal-clear water and scenic beauty, and it is a popular destination for skiing, hiking, boating, and other outdoor activities. But where did the name “Tahoe” come from, and what is the history behind this iconic body of water?
CALIFORNIA STATE
pvtimes.com

Late night fire destroys south-end home

One woman was transported by flight to University Medical Center after receiving severe burns following a structure fire along the 800 block of Janet Lane on Monday, Dec. 26. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded en masse to the doublewide manufactured home just after 11 p.m., to what Fire Chief Scott Lewis termed a “high-risk” fully-involved structure fire with multiple exposures on the property, including trees and vehicles.
PAHRUMP, NV
kjzz.org

Annual water conference ends as new cuts loom over Colorado River users

Colorado River Basin states recently gathered in Las Vegas for their annual water users convention. The states are trying to figure out how to get by with less water. The conference focused on a variety of topics, such as new technology, conservation and funding that will guide water users into the next century.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Glittering Lights offering discounts, special nights into January

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The drive-through holiday lighting experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway offers discounted admission and several promotional nights. Glittering Lights offers a $20 admission per car from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8 for guests who get in line between 4-4:30 p.m. and 9-9:30 p.m. Just mention “Biscuit sent me” to get the discount at the gate.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy