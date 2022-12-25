ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

2 dead in Christmas morning shooting at Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Thornton

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGBVW_0juEr5HR00

THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Two people are dead and a suspicious device is being evaluated by first responders at a Jehovah’s congregation in Thornton.

According to a tweet posted at roughly 10:30 a.m. on Sunday by officials with the Thornton Police Department, they’ve launched a homicide investigation.

At roughly 9 a.m., first responders with TPD were called to 951 Milky Way, where the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation is located.

FOX31 has reporters on the scene, who were told by witnesses that someone had fired a gun in the parking lot.

TPD told FOX31 that the two deceased people were a married couple and that the man shot and killed the woman before he turned the gun on himself and took his own life. They are both former members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

100+ displaced by Aurora apartment fire on Christmas Eve

“Dear friends, today’s meeting will be held on Zoom due to a tragic incident that occurred at the Kingdom Hall this morning. Various reports are in the news however we don’t have all the information at this time. Please be assured that the local Bodies of Elders will be caring fort the needs of the affected Congregations.”

An internal message from an anonymous member of the congregation, obtained by FOX31

At approximately 11 a.m., Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit arrived on the scene to evaluate a suspicious device located at the scene.

A news release from TPD said three incendiary devices were found and rendered safe.

TPD also said there were no additional suspects and that no other people were injured in the incident.

The Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses provided a statement:

We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and loss of life at our Kingdom Hall in Thornton. We are cooperating with the authorities as they carry out their investigation into the event. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have been traumatized by the heinous actions that took the life of an innocent victim and threatened the lives of many others. We are praying for the families of all those affected.”

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Man beaten in Christmas Day attack in Thornton dies, suspect wanted

A 70-year-old man, who was brutally attacked in Thornton Christmas Day, has died. Police said the victim was punched and kicked after backing into another person’s car near Thirsty’s Pub on the 1200 block of East 104th Avenue. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and died Monday. Police are still looking for the man’s attacker, who they say has red or blonde hair that’s at least shoulder length and a red or blonde beard. He may have fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl-wrapped hood and a large roof rack. They suspect his vehicle has front end damage.
THORNTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion

Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

16-year-old boy driving Mini Cooper dies in Aurora crash on Christmas Eve

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora Saturday on Christmas Eve.According to the Aurora Police Department's press release, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of E Jewell Avenue and S Abilene Street. Crash investigators determined the 16-year-old was driving a Mini Cooper "at a high rate of speed" northbound on S Abilene Street when an Acura SUV was turning left from Jewell Avenue onto Abilene Street when the crash happened at the intersection.The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died. An adult passenger in the Mini Cooper was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was expected to be OK. A woman driving the Acura at the time of the crash was treated for injuries at the scene. Anyone with information can contact Aurora Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested in fatal Denver park shooting

Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release. Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in. Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area...
DENVER, CO
truecrimedaily

16-year-old Denver girl found dead near dumpster day after Christmas

DENVER (TCD) -- A 16-year-old girl was found dead the day after Christmas in what police are now investigating as a homicide. On the morning of Dec. 26, Denver Police tweeted they were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the 4900 block of N. Salida Street. Police said the victim, Tayanna Manuel, was a juvenile female and that her death was determined to be a homicide.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two dead in shooting at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton

A Thornton neighborhood awoke Christmas morning to gunfire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Milky Way. Thornton Police first responded to a call about a structure fire at the building around 9 a.m. Sunday. It was then reported that an adult male shot and killed an adult female then shot and killed himself, police said. Authorities later said that the man had killed his wife before turning the...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect

Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds.  Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Dog seen being strangled at Wheat Ridge Walmart has new forever home

Good news! A dog who was seen being attacked by her former owner in Wheat Ridge has a new, loving forever home, Wheat Ridge Police Department was proud to announce on Wednesday. We originally shared Roni's story after police reported her owner had been seen attempting to strangler her with a phone charging cord in a Walmart parking lot. Good Samaritan Rebecca rushed to Walmart employees and met employee Rita, who ultimately was able to save Roni. After going through the process, Rebecca was able to adopt Roni, and she will now be called Maizie from now on. Wheat Ridge PD was...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KKTV

Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building

Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy