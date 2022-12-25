Holidays a time to stay focused on health, fitness goals

The addition of extra sweets and temptations can derail many people’s health and fitness goals heading into the holidays. However, there are several different ways to stay on track, whether by setting intentions for the new year ahead or practicing moderation.

Justin Boyles, Anytime Fitness manager, said generally gyms tend to see more visitors in the first month of the year. He said one thing he tries to do in his facility is make sure each member feels valued by saying hi to them individually when they walk through the door.