3 non-government organizations shut down work in Afghanistan due to Taliban order

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Three non-governmental organizations have ceased operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban announced a ban on women employees.

The Taliban’s newly announced restrictions against women are drawing criticism from the United Nations and United States. File Photo by Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI

The Taliban announced Saturday that it was banning women from working in non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan. The ban is just the latest to restrict the rights of women in Afghanistan, following bans on educational rights.

Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International released a joint statement about their decision to suspend work in Afghanistan on Sunday.

"Without women driving our response, we would not have jointly reached millions of Afghans in need since August 2021," the statement read.

"Beyond the impact on delivery of lifesaving assistance, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of an enormous economic crisis. Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programmes, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan."

The rule orders female employees of non-governmental organizations, including the many humanitarian organizations providing aid to those in need in Afghanistan, to stop working. Violations will result in the organization's license being revoked.

"Lately there have been serious complaints regarding not observing the Islamic hijab and other Islamic Emirate's laws and regulations," the letter, obtained by CNN , said. "Guidance is given to suspend work of all female employees of National and international non-governmental organizations."

On Saturday, the United Nations issued a response condemning this action by the Taliban.

"The United Nations is profoundly concerned by reports that the Taliban de facto authorities today issued an order barring all female employees of national and international organizations from going to work with immediate effect," the United Nations said in a press release.

"Any such order would violate the most fundamental rights of women, as well as be a clear breach of humanitarian principles."

The United Nations said it will seek a meeting with Taliban officials for clarity on the order, stating women must play a "critical role in all aspects of life, including the humanitarian response."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter to voice his opposition to the actions taken by the Taliban.

"Deeply concerned that the Taliban's ban on women delivering humanitarian aid in Afghanistan will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions. Women are central to humanitarian operations around the world," Blinken tweeted .

"This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people."

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced a ban of women from universities in Afghanistan. The suspension is enacted "until further notice," tweeted Hafiz Hashimi, spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Education. The organization has also barred girls' rights to education as early as the sixth grade.

"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan," Blinken said, adding, "No country can thrive when half of its population is held back."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com