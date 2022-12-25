Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Elkin Tribune
Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment
The Surry County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Jan. 3 on incentives for Project Denver. County officials said the proposed investment is valued at $6.4 million dollars. For comparison, the Project Cobra incentives package was based around a potential investment of $1.96 million. (File photo) There...
All lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem now reopen after water main break
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 2:54 p.m. Wednesday all lanes of Silas Creek Parkway are now reopen. The eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of Silas Creek Parkway, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, is completely shut down after a water main break, according to police. The roadway...
Longtime Alexander County Manager dies following ‘extended illness’, officials say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rick French, the longtime Alexander County Manager, died on Christmas Eve following an “extended illness,” county officials announced Tuesday. He was 70. Richard “Rick” Louis French had served the citizens of Alexander County since 1999, totaling almost 24 years of service. “Rick French will always be remembered as a […]
WXII 12
Friend of kayaker who drowned at Belews Lake plans to honor him
BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Authorities have identified the missing kayaker that drowned at Belews Lake this past weekend as 37-year-old Clifton William Peace of Eden. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Clifton went out hunting with a friend Friday. They said the windy conditions were probably what caused the kayak to flip. They said Peace wasn't wearing a life jacket.
Learn the Good Reason This Furniture Store Made the Worst Commercial Ever
Dude, this commercial isn't worthy of the title of bad. Yes, it's that bad. It was made in 2009 for The Red House in North Carolina where their main selling point is that their furniture is for everyone no matter their race. It's a ridiculous concept on the surface but there is a reason this commercial was made. Let's learn something.
wfdd.org
In High Point, John Coltrane's childhood home is closer to becoming a museum
The High Point childhood home of legendary jazz saxophone player John Coltrane is well on its way to becoming a tourist destination. The house on Underhill Street — near William Penn High School which Coltrane attended — has been owned by the City of High Point since 2006 and used as rental housing.
caswellmessenger.com
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists
Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
WDBJ7.com
Small businesses in Martinsville will donate goods and services to warming shelter
MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Bella’s and Roosky’s Bar and Grill will donate their goods and services to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center in an effort to try and provide a little extra warmth to those in need. The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church...
thenorthcarolina100.com
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents
In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
Winston-Salem sells historic homes for $1 to ensure preservation of African American history
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic community in the Piedmont Triad is a step closer to preservation. Triad Cultural Arts in Winston-Salem has been trying for 7 years to obtain the remaining shotgun houses in Happy Hill. This year, the Winston-Salem City Council helped them finally get them. It’s been a challenge trying to preserve […]
Lanes reopen after damaged power pole on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. All lanes of West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace are closed due to a hit and run involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. The unknown injury resulted in a damaged utility pole and downed powerlines in the roadway....
piedmonthealthcare.com
Severe Weather Damage – Offices Closed Temporarily
Due to severe weather over the holiday weekend, several PHC offices are temporarily closed. Our team is working diligently to get these offices back up and running as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. PHC Express Care – Mooresville – Temporarily closed. This...
Body of missing kayaker recovered on North Carolina lake
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday was recovered on Monday. Around 11 a.m. Friday, two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated, according to Stokes County Deputies. FOX8 is told the missing kayaker who was found dead […]
Burst pipe temporarily closes Lexington restaurant ahead of second anniversary
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week. From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns, a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary. Nailah […]
WXII 12
Large police presence spotted on Reynolda Road, including officers, deputies, highway patrol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a large police presence on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. This scene was around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Town Road. WXII 12 crew reported seeing several cruisers...
wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingam County Free Pet Adoptions Available From Animal Shelter Until December 31st, 2022
In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, adoptions at Rockingham County Animal Shelter are FREE this holiday season! Now through December 31st, you can adopt any Rockingham County cat or dog without paying any adoption fees. Location: 250 Cherokee Camp Road Reidsville, NC 27320. Hours: 1-4p.m. Monday through Saturday. For...
wakg.com
Kayaker That Drowned Identified as Eden Man
A kayaker who went missing and drowned at Belews Lake in North Carolina has been identified as an Eden man. 37-year-old Clifton William Peace’s body was found on Monday after he went missing on Friday when his kayak flipped over. Peace was on a hunting trip with a friend...
Mount Airy News
SCC art department hosts Fall Art Show
Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House. The art show featured work from the current studio classes including 2D design, drawing, painting, ceramics, and digital photography. Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House earlier...
WXII 12
Authorities investigating a crash near I-85 in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle crash on I-73, near I-85 in High Point. Officials stated that it happened on mile marker 95 heading north. The ramp is closed near Exit 95 (I-85). Officials tell WXII 12 News that crews are...
