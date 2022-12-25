ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Mount Airy News

Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Elkin Tribune

Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment

The Surry County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Jan. 3 on incentives for Project Denver. County officials said the proposed investment is valued at $6.4 million dollars. For comparison, the Project Cobra incentives package was based around a potential investment of $1.96 million. (File photo) There...
Queen City News

Longtime Alexander County Manager dies following ‘extended illness’, officials say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rick French, the longtime Alexander County Manager, died on Christmas Eve following an “extended illness,” county officials announced Tuesday. He was 70.  Richard “Rick” Louis French had served the citizens of Alexander County since 1999, totaling almost 24 years of service.  “Rick French will always be remembered as a […]
WXII 12

Friend of kayaker who drowned at Belews Lake plans to honor him

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Authorities have identified the missing kayaker that drowned at Belews Lake this past weekend as 37-year-old Clifton William Peace of Eden. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Clifton went out hunting with a friend Friday. They said the windy conditions were probably what caused the kayak to flip. They said Peace wasn't wearing a life jacket.
caswellmessenger.com

2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists

Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
thenorthcarolina100.com

There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents

In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
piedmonthealthcare.com

Severe Weather Damage – Offices Closed Temporarily

Due to severe weather over the holiday weekend, several PHC offices are temporarily closed. Our team is working diligently to get these offices back up and running as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. PHC Express Care – Mooresville – Temporarily closed. This...
wakg.com

Mount Airy News

SCC art department hosts Fall Art Show

Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House. The art show featured work from the current studio classes including 2D design, drawing, painting, ceramics, and digital photography. Surry Community College fall semester art students presented a Fall Art Show and Open House earlier...
WXII 12

Authorities investigating a crash near I-85 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle crash on I-73, near I-85 in High Point. Officials stated that it happened on mile marker 95 heading north. The ramp is closed near Exit 95 (I-85). Officials tell WXII 12 News that crews are...

