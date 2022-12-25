Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Opinion: A decade of improvement bodes well for Alpharetta’s future
Over the last 10 years, Alpharetta has become a remarkable place. For those of us who lived through Alpharetta’s recent evolution, it can be hard to fully appreciate the uniquely attractive environment we have created until we reflect on the Alpharetta of 2012. Even then, Alpharetta was a safe...
appenmedia.com
Alpha Loop, North Point projects key Alpharetta’s 2022 successes
With dozens of new projects approved or started, officials retiring and appointed, as well as the countless other things that happen in a city each year, Alpharetta had a busy 2022. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Alpharetta stories over the last year. Alpha Loop advances.
thecitymenus.com
Arbor Springs Plaza Leases Being Signed, Publix Opens in February
The Publix-anchored shopping center appears to be just about finished. We spoke to Gary Woodward of JLL, who informed us that several leases have been signed and more are on the way. According to a leasing map sent to us two tenants are confirmed, Sugar Polish and a family dentistry. Great Clips is pending but looks to be happening, and a Mexican restaurant is looking at one of the outparcel spaces.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: Regions Bank Avalon Crossing
Description: Regions Bank combines advanced technology with personalized service at our modern Avalon Crossing branch in Alpharetta. Our local bankers are ready to listen to your needs and assist with everything from basic transactions to in-depth conversations to assess your financial health. Month Opened: December 2022. Address of Business: 11790...
luxury-houses.net
Professionally Landscaped Lakefront Estate Offers Opulence and Luxury Throughout in Buford, GA Listed at $5.999M
The Estate in Buford is a luxurious home offering the ultimate in privacy now available for sale. This home located at 6617 Garrett Rd, Buford, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 10,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Hollowell (404 441-9681) – Ansley RE|Christie’s Int’l RE for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Buford.
appenmedia.com
Truck tailgates stolen from Alpharetta hotel
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police said that someone stole the tailgates off two parked trucks at an Alpharetta hotel parking lot Dec. 14. According to police reports, the theft happened between 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Extended Stay America hotel on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta. Tailgates were stolen from a 2012 Ford F-150 and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Coming to the end of another year
We have come to the end of another year, and it is hard to believe that we will soon be ringing in 2023. As we close out one year and head into another, the City of Cumming has much to reflect upon and look forward to with optimism. During 2022,...
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody in line for $7.75 million in pedestrian improvement funding
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Atlanta Regional Commission awarded $7.75 million in federal grants to Dunwoody to support two projects that improve connectivity and safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The ARC awarded $6.25 million for the design and construction of Dunwoody’s Village Crossroads project on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, which aims...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta adopts agriculture development plan
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After nearly a year of community meetings and planning, the Alpharetta City Council has approved a comprehensive plan to guide and encourage agricultural development in the city over the next five years. The plan was unanimously approved at the city council’s Dec. 12 meeting, making Alpharetta...
Portion of FoCo’s Big Creek Greenway closed, damages caused by falling tree
A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the pathPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the path.
appenmedia.com
2022: New Johns Creek leaders move city forward
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council made a big splash with several impactful decisions on development projects and other initiatives to improve the community. In December, councilmembers advanced the Town Center project after approving zoning plans for Medley, a 42-acre multi-use development. Medley, a private investment, is the brainchild of Mark Toro, the developer behind Alpharetta’s Avalon.
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: Ellie Mental Health
Description: We provide outpatient mental health therapy to all peoples of all ages in Roswell, Georgia! Come find a therapist you can vibe with and stop the stigma surrounding access mental health services!. Opened: Dec. 5, 2022. Address: 925 Woodstock Road Suite 150, Roswell GA 30075. Phone: 404-990-4240 (clinic) Website:...
appenmedia.com
Neighbor reports burglars inside nearby residence
ROSWELL, Ga. — On Dec. 17, officers responded to a burglary call on Edwarton Drive from a neighbor who witnessed three people around 25-30 years old enter a home with flashlights. The homeowners returned home before police went inside. The house was empty, but the back door showed signs...
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M
The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
Furnace catches Cobb County auto shop on fire amid freezing temperatures
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a Cobb County auto repair shop are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Kennesaw police say the fire started at Caliber Collision on Moon Station Road. Firefighters say employees evacuated the building and tried putting the fire out themselves. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
appenmedia.com
2022 Year End Report – City of Milton (TSPLOST 2)
2021 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST II) Pursuant to Senate Bill 369, Section 48-8-269-6 the following chart represents the 2022 annual non-technical report on financial status of each Tier 1 purpose/program. This report represents the period from April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.
thecitymenus.com
Wined and Dined: Dallas Grill Soon to Open
Follow The City Menus Paulding Polk on Facebook for more community centered business news in the Dallas and Rockmart area. The Owners of Vintage Wine Bar in Dallas will soon open a restaurant next to the Dallas Theatre. Located only a few doors down from Vintage Wine Bar, the opening of the restaurant expands the offerings of the wine bar, where their menu will consist of sandwiches, soups, quesadillas, burgers, chicken tenders, smoked meats to include chicken, pork, and brisket, etc. boards already offered. The owners tell us, “This will be a partnership with a friends of ours, Josh, in this endeavor.”
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
Comments / 0