Alpharetta, GA

appenmedia.com

Opinion: A decade of improvement bodes well for Alpharetta’s future

Over the last 10 years, Alpharetta has become a remarkable place. For those of us who lived through Alpharetta’s recent evolution, it can be hard to fully appreciate the uniquely attractive environment we have created until we reflect on the Alpharetta of 2012. Even then, Alpharetta was a safe...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpha Loop, North Point projects key Alpharetta’s 2022 successes

With dozens of new projects approved or started, officials retiring and appointed, as well as the countless other things that happen in a city each year, Alpharetta had a busy 2022. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Alpharetta stories over the last year. Alpha Loop advances.
ALPHARETTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Arbor Springs Plaza Leases Being Signed, Publix Opens in February

The Publix-anchored shopping center appears to be just about finished. We spoke to Gary Woodward of JLL, who informed us that several leases have been signed and more are on the way. According to a leasing map sent to us two tenants are confirmed, Sugar Polish and a family dentistry. Great Clips is pending but looks to be happening, and a Mexican restaurant is looking at one of the outparcel spaces.
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

New Business Spotlight: Regions Bank Avalon Crossing

Description: Regions Bank combines advanced technology with personalized service at our modern Avalon Crossing branch in Alpharetta. Our local bankers are ready to listen to your needs and assist with everything from basic transactions to in-depth conversations to assess your financial health. Month Opened: December 2022. Address of Business: 11790...
ALPHARETTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Professionally Landscaped Lakefront Estate Offers Opulence and Luxury Throughout in Buford, GA Listed at $5.999M

The Estate in Buford is a luxurious home offering the ultimate in privacy now available for sale. This home located at 6617 Garrett Rd, Buford, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 10,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Hollowell (404 441-9681) – Ansley RE|Christie’s Int’l RE for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Buford.
BUFORD, GA
appenmedia.com

Truck tailgates stolen from Alpharetta hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police said that someone stole the tailgates off two parked trucks at an Alpharetta hotel parking lot Dec. 14. According to police reports, the theft happened between 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Extended Stay America hotel on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta. Tailgates were stolen from a 2012 Ford F-150 and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Coming to the end of another year

We have come to the end of another year, and it is hard to believe that we will soon be ringing in 2023. As we close out one year and head into another, the City of Cumming has much to reflect upon and look forward to with optimism. During 2022,...
CUMMING, GA
appenmedia.com

Dunwoody in line for $7.75 million in pedestrian improvement funding

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Atlanta Regional Commission awarded $7.75 million in federal grants to Dunwoody to support two projects that improve connectivity and safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The ARC awarded $6.25 million for the design and construction of Dunwoody’s Village Crossroads project on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, which aims...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta adopts agriculture development plan

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After nearly a year of community meetings and planning, the Alpharetta City Council has approved a comprehensive plan to guide and encourage agricultural development in the city over the next five years. The plan was unanimously approved at the city council’s Dec. 12 meeting, making Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

2022: New Johns Creek leaders move city forward

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council made a big splash with several impactful decisions on development projects and other initiatives to improve the community. In December, councilmembers advanced the Town Center project after approving zoning plans for Medley, a 42-acre multi-use development. Medley, a private investment, is the brainchild of Mark Toro, the developer behind Alpharetta’s Avalon.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

New Business Spotlight: Ellie Mental Health

Description: We provide outpatient mental health therapy to all peoples of all ages in Roswell, Georgia! Come find a therapist you can vibe with and stop the stigma surrounding access mental health services!. Opened: Dec. 5, 2022. Address: 925 Woodstock Road Suite 150, Roswell GA 30075. Phone: 404-990-4240 (clinic) Website:...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Neighbor reports burglars inside nearby residence

ROSWELL, Ga. — On Dec. 17, officers responded to a burglary call on Edwarton Drive from a neighbor who witnessed three people around 25-30 years old enter a home with flashlights. The homeowners returned home before police went inside. The house was empty, but the back door showed signs...
ROSWELL, GA
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M

The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
CANTON, GA
appenmedia.com

2022 Year End Report – City of Milton (TSPLOST 2)

2021 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST II) Pursuant to Senate Bill 369, Section 48-8-269-6 the following chart represents the 2022 annual non-technical report on financial status of each Tier 1 purpose/program. This report represents the period from April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.
MILTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

Wined and Dined: Dallas Grill Soon to Open

Follow The City Menus Paulding Polk on Facebook for more community centered business news in the Dallas and Rockmart area. The Owners of Vintage Wine Bar in Dallas will soon open a restaurant next to the Dallas Theatre. Located only a few doors down from Vintage Wine Bar, the opening of the restaurant expands the offerings of the wine bar, where their menu will consist of sandwiches, soups, quesadillas, burgers, chicken tenders, smoked meats to include chicken, pork, and brisket, etc. boards already offered. The owners tell us, “This will be a partnership with a friends of ours, Josh, in this endeavor.”
DALLAS, GA

