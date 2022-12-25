ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Giants need 1 win in final 2 to return to the playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll seemed like a boxer taking one body blow after another, refusing to surrender to the never-ending assault of questions about making the playoffs. The New York Giants (8-6-1) are that close to the unexpected. They have two games left in the regular...
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

How the 2022 NFL Draft class for the Giants has performed

The 2022 NFL Draft was the first GM Joe Schoen-led draft for the New York Giants. Injuries have decimated the class, but a few picks have flashed potential. Here’s a breakdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (1st round, 5th overall) Thibodeaux missed the first two regular-season games with an MCL sprain,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Playing This Weekend

It's nothing but strong vibes for the Green Bay Packers right now as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has them on a three-game winning streak and in contention for a wildcard playoff spot. But with a do-or-die game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Rodgers had a surprise addition to the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys

Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

It's clear who deserves blame for Broncos' loss of self-control

In a 51-14 loss against the Rams on Sunday, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett lost command of his team, highlighting one of the biggest problems during his short-lived regime: an inability to maintain authority. On Monday morning, the Broncos fired him. On the sideline during the game, offensive lineman...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

A Longtime Brett Favre Record Was Snapped On Sunday

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has seen a lot of his all-time passing and longevity records snapped over the past few years. Yesterday, yet another record of his fell by the wayside. During Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Yardbarker

49ers QB Brock Purdy and the Parcells Rules

Everything evolves. The evolution of the Quarterback and the complexities of offensive football are moving at light speed. Private QB training and 7 on 7 football allow more signal callers to have a firmer grasp on the ever-advancing offensive concepts designed to light up scoreboards. Amid all these advancements in...
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction. Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game. According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Were Kings of New York in 2022

If you had “12-3” on your bingo board through 16 weeks of Minnesota Vikings football, you’re a fibber. Minnesota owns the NFL’s second-best record through 15 games, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills (12-3). Indeed, in a season where oddsmakers forecasted the Vikings to win eight or nine games back in August, Minnesota has already rattled off 12 victories, with sights set on Nos. 13 and 14 before the postseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Steelers’ 2022 Free Agent Acquisitions Are Paying Significant Dividends So Far This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the last off-season in unfamiliar territory. They had an exceptional amount of cap space and money to give them an opportunity to be aggressive in the free agent market. First-year General Manager Omar Khan with the help of Kevin Colbert got to work right away and made the most of the opportunity. And it’s safe to say those free agents have made a significant impact so far this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

