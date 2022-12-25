ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed during fight over alleged extramarital affair, Manatee County deputies say

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 3 days ago

ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after getting stabbed during a fight in Ellenton early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Day Bridge Place at around 4:00 a.m. after someone reported a fight in progress.

Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa

When they arrived, deputies discovered that 41-year-old Gonzalo Juarez had been stabbed and was unresponsive. Paramedics performed CPR, but he died at the site of the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the fight started when “two involved parties confronted their spouses about an alleged extramarital relationship.”

Deputies are still investigating the incident. No charges have been filed.

Comments

Ray Gunn
3d ago

So now we have to feed, house and cloth this illegal turd for the next 20yrs ?

Reply(7)
9
Tucker
2d ago

One fatally stabbed during a fight but "No charges" are you kidding??? TF this country has become???

Reply
6
Cassandra Lara
2d ago

How do you know he's illegal just cause he Spanish, that doesn't mean he's illegal so please don't use racist in this bad comes in all colors not just in brown

Reply
2
WFLA

WFLA

