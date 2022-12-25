ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Extensive damage to home after neighbor spots black smoke, fire

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is extensively damaged Wednesday morning after a fire spread from level to level of a home. The Niles Fire Department is investigating the fire, which started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 400 block of Asbury Lane. According to crews...
NILES, OH
Trumbull Co. organizations recover from burst pipes

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizations and businesses in Trumbull County spent the day picking up the pieces after pipes burst and caused damage. Staff at the Warren Family Mission were met with a nasty surprise when they walked into work Tuesday with water pouring down the walls on all three floors.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to this home on North Pearl Street near the Cross Court intersection around 11:30 Monday night. After entering the home, crews on scene say they found the man dead in the...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Burst pipe forces local business to close

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Crash damages pole in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over. The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but...
NILES, OH
Arrest made in Youngstown double homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have made an arrest in a double homicide on the West Side on Dec. 20. Mikese Stevens, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Kimberly Kalasky, 41, and Joseph Sanders, 51. Captain Jason Simon with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don’t have heat. The buildings are closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be done daily but all other cases will be reset. The...
WARREN, OH
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Things Remembered plant in North Jackson will be closing, leaving dozens of people out of work. More than 50 people will lose their jobs, according to a WARN notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services from Things Remembered. Business...
NORTH JACKSON, OH
Teenage girls facing charges for Southern Park Mall fight

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teenage girls are facing charges after a reported fight led to a large crowd and a police response at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. Police and fire crews were sent out to the scene around 5:20 p.m. Monday. According to police, the fights...
BOARDMAN, OH
Thieves may be watching your trash: How to protect yourself

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is over, your gifts are unwrapped, and your trash is full of wrapping paper and boxes. All of those gifts can make you a target for thieves. Captain Jason Simon, with the Youngstown Police Department, said there are a few things to watch. Never...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Salem council postpones decision on statue project

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda was the purchase of an Abraham Lincoln statue. If passed, the bronze statue would be placed in the Future Lincoln Plaza near the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and East State Street. Council...
SALEM, OH
Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Feb. 28 for a man who pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for shooting a man at a North Side gas station and driving his body to the police department. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, entered guilty pleas before Judge R....
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Alliance woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 South Side home invasion that left a couple clinging to life was sentenced today to at least 12 years in prison. Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Penguin City Beer hosting big New Year’s Eve bash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year is just days away and Penguin City Beer in downtown Youngstown is preparing for a big New Year’s Eve party. The event will consist of plenty of entertainment and Youngstown food favorites by Kravitz. Del Sinchak will provide the polka from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

