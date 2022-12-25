Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Extensive damage to home after neighbor spots black smoke, fire
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is extensively damaged Wednesday morning after a fire spread from level to level of a home. The Niles Fire Department is investigating the fire, which started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 400 block of Asbury Lane. According to crews...
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. organizations recover from burst pipes
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizations and businesses in Trumbull County spent the day picking up the pieces after pipes burst and caused damage. Staff at the Warren Family Mission were met with a nasty surprise when they walked into work Tuesday with water pouring down the walls on all three floors.
WYTV.com
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to this home on North Pearl Street near the Cross Court intersection around 11:30 Monday night. After entering the home, crews on scene say they found the man dead in the...
WYTV.com
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county. The call came in just after 3 p.m. on Sunday on the 700 block of Maple Alley, according to a press release from Wellsville Police.
WYTV.com
Victim identified in Youngstown’s South Side gas station shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at a Youngstown gas station. Devin Bell, 26, was killed on December 22 when he was shot around 2:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station on South Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
WYTV.com
Burst pipe forces local business to close
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
WYTV.com
Crash damages pole in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over. The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but...
WYTV.com
‘Records that we’re not proud of:’ State Fire Marshal warns of deadly, preventable fires
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Christmas weekend cold snap was dangerous for being outside. It was also dangerous for those who were inside, who tried to beat the cold and did so the wrong way. There were over 20 fires across the state over the holiday weekend, and five...
WYTV.com
Arrest made in Youngstown double homicide
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have made an arrest in a double homicide on the West Side on Dec. 20. Mikese Stevens, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Kimberly Kalasky, 41, and Joseph Sanders, 51. Captain Jason Simon with...
WYTV.com
Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don’t have heat. The buildings are closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be done daily but all other cases will be reset. The...
WYTV.com
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Things Remembered plant in North Jackson will be closing, leaving dozens of people out of work. More than 50 people will lose their jobs, according to a WARN notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services from Things Remembered. Business...
WYTV.com
Teenage girls facing charges for Southern Park Mall fight
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teenage girls are facing charges after a reported fight led to a large crowd and a police response at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. Police and fire crews were sent out to the scene around 5:20 p.m. Monday. According to police, the fights...
WYTV.com
Thieves may be watching your trash: How to protect yourself
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is over, your gifts are unwrapped, and your trash is full of wrapping paper and boxes. All of those gifts can make you a target for thieves. Captain Jason Simon, with the Youngstown Police Department, said there are a few things to watch. Never...
WYTV.com
Salem council postpones decision on statue project
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda was the purchase of an Abraham Lincoln statue. If passed, the bronze statue would be placed in the Future Lincoln Plaza near the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and East State Street. Council...
WYTV.com
County engineer discusses how fluctuating temperatures affect the roads
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Cold temperatures and severe weather swept through the Valley this past week. However, we’re in store for a warmup this week. How will the change in temperatures affect our roads?. Last weekend’s winter storm brought plenty of snow, ice and high winds. The...
WYTV.com
Valley businesses preparing for New Year’s launch of sports betting in Ohio
(WKBN) – Austintown’s Ice House Inn will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party and at midnight, along with celebrating 2023, its new kiosk will go live, allowing sports bets to be made. The Ice House Inn will be among 45 bars and restaurants around Youngstown, along...
WYTV.com
Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Feb. 28 for a man who pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for shooting a man at a North Side gas station and driving his body to the police department. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, entered guilty pleas before Judge R....
WYTV.com
Locals push through challenges to see families on Christmas after canceled flights
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many families have been impacted by the canceled flights over the last few days. A common question being asked as flights were getting canceled was, “How do we find a way to be with our family for Christmas?”. Janice Orr-Rila rented a car and...
WYTV.com
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Alliance woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 South Side home invasion that left a couple clinging to life was sentenced today to at least 12 years in prison. Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas...
WYTV.com
Penguin City Beer hosting big New Year’s Eve bash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year is just days away and Penguin City Beer in downtown Youngstown is preparing for a big New Year’s Eve party. The event will consist of plenty of entertainment and Youngstown food favorites by Kravitz. Del Sinchak will provide the polka from...
