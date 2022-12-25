ABC News Producer Dax Tejera Dead At 37

Dax Tejera Photo Credit: daxtejera Instagram

ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday, Dec. 23. He was 37 years old.

Tejera, of Chevy Chase, MD, died of a heart attack, Mediaite reports citing ABC News president Kim Godwin.

He is survived by his wife, Veronica, and their daughters, Sofia and Ella.

Tejera joined the ABC News team in 2017 and worked as a senior producer in Washington DC. He helmed the Sunday show since just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Tejera was the executive producer of Jorge Ramos' program with ABC-Univision and worked for several years as an MSNBC producer.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tejera got his BA in history and government at Dartmouth College and graduated from Columbia University's journalism program in 2017.

