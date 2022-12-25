Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were Sleeping
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still Missing
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Football: Knowles' game plan, approach to the CFP
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus church hosts Bethlehem on Broad Street with enough food to serve hundreds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Congregational Church on East Broad Street in downtown Columbus is hosting a Christmas celebration and hot meal for those in need. Bethlehem on Broad Street (BOBS) is an annual Christmas celebration open to all those in need. The tradition began in the 80s and has been going on every Christmas for more than 30 years.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City couple brings house out of the 1980s
When Tonja and Matt Davenport moved into their dream home in 2018 with their daughter, they knew it required serious remodeling to fit their vision of a modern-day farmhouse that optimized its space. “We wanted to preserve the integrity and character of the home from when it was built in...
spectrumnews1.com
Westerville home dazzles with Christmas spirit
WESTERVILLE, Ohio - After 15 years and with ever-changing light technology, Westerville resident Rick Hilyard has his vast synchronized Christmas light and music show, Dazzling Christmas Lights, down to one button. “Friday and Saturday we are so packed that we can kind of have an idea what the traffic lights...
614now.com
From Belgian waffles to boozy drinks, here are 40 of the best Columbus brunch orders
Brunch is a beautiful yet complicated thing, like sock hops in middle school or the state of California. Since it occurs between breakfast and lunch, it naturally borrows from the best of both. And while it typically skews in favor of breakfast items, it technically pulls from two meals at the same time, which means a lot of options.
Central Ohio restaurants that closed in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several noteworthy central Ohio restaurants and bars announced they would be closing their doors in 2022, including Cleaver, Lineage Brewing, Nida’s Thai, Smith & Wollensky, and The Dry Mill. Listed below are prominent restaurants that closed in 2022. Aangan India Bistro The restaurant shuttered its doors at 7520 High Cross Blvd., with […]
Ohio homeless shelter says contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
New Year’s Eve celebrations and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Celebrations across the city of Columbus are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live music and more. Find an event near you below. Big Bang Dueling PianosThis year’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature an all-request dueling pianos show. Table reservations are required. Big Bang Dueling Pianos Bar […]
columbusfreepress.com
Letter to the Editor: Where were the white women?
I am a straight, white woman who lives in the suburbs. I grew up in Columbus, taught in Columbus schools. But, now, I live in the suburbs. I have no friends here. At one time, I had many. We supported each other, babysat each other’s kids. We planned activities. We shared a common routine in life. We were mothers, who needed a connection to another woman that shared our sorrows and successes in this vulnerable time. I was kicked out of the “neighborhood group” when someone (who happened to be a pastor) asked if it was okay to fly his Blue Lives Matter flag. I said no. Part of my explanation referred to minors who had recently been held by CPD in their van, with no water, no parents for hours because they witnessed a crime (June 22, 2021). I asked these suburban mothers how they would feel if it was their child, desperately trying to get them to relate, have empathy for the mothers who were demanding their children be given back. My friends did not defend me. One said “at least they were released.” For fear of retaliation from my new friends, she said that she wouldn't comment further.
spectrumnews1.com
A behind-the-scenes look at Nationwide Children's butterfly lights
GAHANNA, Ohio — Holiday spirit is spreading across Columbus from the glow of butterfly-themed lights as pediatric patients admire from afar. Eclipse Creative produced and assembled 150 butterfly-themed lights to help spread joy to pediatric patients. The project involved over 6,000 linear feet of LED light strips and 16,500...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
Heroic Black Women Lead Police To Find Missing Baby In Real Life Christmas Miracle
It’s the kind of touching story that would make for an excellent Christmas movie. The post Heroic Black Women Lead Police To Find Missing Baby In Real Life Christmas Miracle appeared first on NewsOne.
Columbus moves against apartment owners after Christmas evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
5 teen boys shot, hospitalized during ‘pajama’ party in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Five teenage boys were hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds from unknown shooters early Tuesday morning. The five teens, ranging in age from 17 to 19, booked an Airbnb to host a “pajama” party in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus, according to WBNS. Columbus Police were...
614now.com
Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023
From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Apartment Communities in Columbus
A lot of our readers visit Columbus Underground on a regular basis to read the latest in development news, and a lot of new development in the past decade has taken the form of apartment buildings. In a region that’s growing by approximately 24,000 people per year, there’s a lot of new places to live being built. Many of these apartment communities offer a variety of amenities to their residents, which we showcase annually with our Urban Living Tour every spring, and we asked our readers to vote once again on which place is their favorite.
cwcolumbus.com
Franklin County Commissioners authorize $750,000 to help house Latitude Five25 tenants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25 will receive help to find and pay for temporary housing after being forced to evacuate on Christmas Day. On Wednesday, Franklin County Commissioners authorized an amendment to the service agreement with the Community Shelter Board to help...
NBC4 Columbus
Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus
Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus. Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations …. Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus. Midday Forecast: December 28, 2022. Midday Forecast: December 28, 2022. NBC4 Today two shootings connected. NBC4 Today two shootings connected. NBC Today pledge 122322. NBC4 Today: Three juveniles arrested. NBC4...
