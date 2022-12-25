Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Ring in 2023 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, special Zoo Year's Eve celebration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ring in the new year at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Zoo Year's Eve celebration. This is the perfect family-friendly event for those who do not want to wait until midnight to ring in 2023, or if you're looking for a weekend activity!. Zoo Year's...
WSYX ABC6
Kwanzaa 614 celebrations begin in central Ohio with African drumming and dance tonight
Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village. Umoja (unity) is the day’s principle. Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Kujichagulia (self-determination) is the day’s principle.
WSYX ABC6
Here's how Grove City residents can dispose of holiday lights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Are you thinking about throwing away your holiday lights after the season? Do you have an overabundance of lights?. Several holiday light recycling drop-off locations are available for your convenience. Keep Grove City Beautiful partnered with the City of Grove City and Accurate IT Services...
WSYX ABC6
Wanna Get Away? Southwest travelers still experiencing problems at John Glenn
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Southwest Airlines operations are still nowhere near normal. On Wednesday, only four inbound flights made it to John Glenn International Airport, with similar numbers for those making it out on Southwest. Passengers have been dealing with the travel troubles for days. Many are calling the...
WSYX ABC6
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio nonprofits struggle amid shaky economy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As worries about the economy and a possible recession loom, nonprofits are already feeling the pinch. Some have been forced to stop operations. The work of many of these groups is vital in helping families make it one day to the next. The major concern,...
WSYX ABC6
Deadly youth violence up across the U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five teenagers are recovering after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Franklinton. Investigators told ABC 6 that the victim's range in age from 17 to 19 years old. The incident took place at a short-term rental property on Bellows Avenue. On Christmas Day, 16-year-old Deaire...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Commissioners authorize $750,000 to help house Latitude Five25 tenants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25 will receive help to find and pay for temporary housing after being forced to evacuate on Christmas Day. On Wednesday, Franklin County Commissioners authorized an amendment to the service agreement with the Community Shelter Board to help...
WSYX ABC6
Holiday Chaos: Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The post-holiday travel rush is turning into chaos at airports across the country. Thousands of flights for Tuesday are canceled with a majority coming from Southwest Airlines. Nearly all Southwest flights at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus have been canceled or delayed on Tuesday.
WSYX ABC6
Concerts, Events: Who's coming to Columbus in 2023?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many concerts and other events are on the calendar for some of Columbus' larger entertainment venues in 2023. Below is an incomplete list of some of those events scheduled in the new year. To see the full calendar for each venue, just click any of the links below:
WSYX ABC6
Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warm air moves in, lots of rain ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the week and into the new year. Gusty winds and warm temperatures will help erode the ice and snowpack. Expect showers for New Year's Eve celebrations and into the new year. Radar | Maps | View, Share...
WSYX ABC6
Committing to goals in the new year with unique fitness trends on the horizon
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — With the new year comes renewed focus for those hoping to reach their health-based, fitness or financial goals! Motivational Monday fitness expert and owner of Seven Studios, Julie Wilkes, joins Good Day Columbus to help get Americans to start thinking about their personal commitments!. Wilkes...
WSYX ABC6
Suspects steal over $2K from Grove City Walmart on Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for two suspects accused of stealing over $2,700 from a Walmart on Black Friday. On Nov. 25, a man and woman visited a Walmart in Grove City. The man stole $2,729 in cash from two different registers while the woman distracted the cashiers, police said in a press release.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: One more night below freezing, then the warmup begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another chilly night below freezing and then the warm-up begins! Temperatures will climb above freezing on Wednesday and stay there for the rest of the year. We’ll see some significant melting with the warmer temperatures and the rain later this week. TONIGHT: mostly cloudy,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus lawyers demand compensation for Latitude 525 tenants as dozens remain in shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cold temperatures and frozen pipes lead to more heartaches for tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25. City crews evacuated the towers on Christmas Day due to a water main break. Dozens remained in a temporary shelter Monday organized by the American Red Cross.
WSYX ABC6
Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop Wednesday morning. The shooting happened along South Warren Avenue just before 5 a.m. Police said one person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been made. ABC 6/FOX...
WSYX ABC6
5 shot during pajama party at short-term rental property in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five people were injured in a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at a short-term rental property along Bellows Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police said shots were fired at a "pajama party." At least one of the attendees returned...
