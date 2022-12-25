ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Rahway Restaurant

Firefighters from across Union County rushed to Rahway responders' aid to put out a massive restaurant fire Tuesday, Dec. 27. Flames were shooting from the roof of Monchy's Colombian Grill on Main Street when firefighters arrived around 2:40 p.m. The fire quickly climbed to multiple alarms. Firefighters remained at he...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Dog in car stolen at N.J. grocery store returned to owner

A 14-year-old dog stolen along with its owner’s vehicle from a Bloomfield Stop & Shop parking lot Monday has been found safe and returned home. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Stop & Shop on Franklin Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Bloomfield Police Department.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
WETM 18 News

First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin

BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin. The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on […]
BALDWIN, NY
Daily Voice

Sedan Barrels Into House Just Off Route 17

A driver apparently suffered a medical emergency just before his sedan slammed into the side of a house just off Route 17 in Carlstadt on Monday. The Mercedes Benz took down a chain link fence and struck the residence on Passaic Avenue at the corner of 9th Street shortly before 9 a.m.
CARLSTADT, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Minyanim Initiative Launched at Newark Airport

A new Minyanim initiative has been launched at Newark Airport. The organizers released the following information to TLS:. Baruch Hashem there has been an overwhelming response to the minyan initiative at EWR. Please bear with us as we fine tune the logistics to ensure that this can run efficiently and in a well-organized manner.
westmilfordmessenger.com

Route 23 North closed because of accident

Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Newark Airport Construction: Terminal A Set to Open in January

A big piece of the ongoing Newark Airport Terminal A construction and renovation project is slated to be unveiled next month as the facility’s shiny new terminal will be welcoming its first passengers. But what can travelers expect at the $2.7 terminal that the Port Authority hopes will transform the airport’s reputation?
NEWARK, NJ

