FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Multi-vehicle crash on George Washington Bridge injures 5, causes traffic delays
Two vehicles and a tanker collided on the NY side at around 12:15 a.m. The crash backed up the inbound upper level of the bridge.
Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home
Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after.
What’s open, closed in NYC for Christmas holiday observed Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed. Staten Island Advance. Will not publish. Banks. Closed. Financial Markets. Closed. Government Offices.
Hundreds evacuate after pipe bursts at NJ Hilton hotel
Hundreds of guests were forced to flee a hotel in New Jersey on Christmas Eve after a pipe burst.
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Home in Hoboken’ public art exhibit on display at 3 different locations through March 15
The “Home in Hoboken” public art exhibit will be on display at three different locations through March 15th, according to Hoboken Business Alliance Executive Director Roxanne Earley. “Hoboken is a city that welcomes diversity in our people, businesses, and even art. The Hoboken Business Alliance is thrilled to...
Fire Rips Through Rahway Restaurant
Firefighters from across Union County rushed to Rahway responders' aid to put out a massive restaurant fire Tuesday, Dec. 27. Flames were shooting from the roof of Monchy's Colombian Grill on Main Street when firefighters arrived around 2:40 p.m. The fire quickly climbed to multiple alarms. Firefighters remained at he...
Pedestrian Thrown Over Median In Route 17 Ramsey Crash (PHOTOS)
A pedestrian was thrown from the northbound lanes and into the south after being struck by a vehicle on Route 17 in Ramsey on Wednesday, Dec. 28, authorities said.Dawn Capricuso Meyers tells Daily Voice she was heading north when she saw the man leaning against the divider and looking toward the Bo…
Bayonne resolution further authorizes negotiations of property sale to Housing Authority
The Bayonne Housing Authority (BHA) continues to move closer to purchasing the current location of the federal Head Start program in the city, located in a historic masonry building at 15-21 W. 8th St. The BHA has already made the city an offer of about $2.1 million for the property and the parking lot behind it at 24 W. 9th St.
NJ property manager charged for pocketing cash in rent scheme
Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest a 44-year-old property manager in New Jersey accused of pocketing cash for over two years in a rent scheme.
North Bergen approves salary range increases for array of township positions
North Bergen has increased the salary ranges for a number of municipal employees. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to adopt an ordinance doing so at its Dec. 21 meeting after it was introduced earlier in the month. The move follows similar increases for a number of other positions in 2021.
Dog in car stolen at N.J. grocery store returned to owner
A 14-year-old dog stolen along with its owner’s vehicle from a Bloomfield Stop & Shop parking lot Monday has been found safe and returned home. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Stop & Shop on Franklin Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Bloomfield Police Department.
First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin
BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin. The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on […]
Driver killed in fiery crash on NJ highway
One person was killed in a fiery crash on a New Jersey highway early Tuesday, Belleville police Lt. John McAloon said.
Sedan Barrels Into House Just Off Route 17
A driver apparently suffered a medical emergency just before his sedan slammed into the side of a house just off Route 17 in Carlstadt on Monday. The Mercedes Benz took down a chain link fence and struck the residence on Passaic Avenue at the corner of 9th Street shortly before 9 a.m.
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Minyanim Initiative Launched at Newark Airport
A new Minyanim initiative has been launched at Newark Airport. The organizers released the following information to TLS:. Baruch Hashem there has been an overwhelming response to the minyan initiative at EWR. Please bear with us as we fine tune the logistics to ensure that this can run efficiently and in a well-organized manner.
1 Killed, Several Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash At Busy Hempstead Intersection
Updated story: ID Released For Man Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash At Busy Hempstead IntersectionPolice are investigating a chain-reaction crash at a busy Long Island intersection that left one person dead.It happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Hempstead.A 2014 Volkswagen, operated by…
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
westmilfordmessenger.com
Route 23 North closed because of accident
Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Airport Construction: Terminal A Set to Open in January
A big piece of the ongoing Newark Airport Terminal A construction and renovation project is slated to be unveiled next month as the facility’s shiny new terminal will be welcoming its first passengers. But what can travelers expect at the $2.7 terminal that the Port Authority hopes will transform the airport’s reputation?
