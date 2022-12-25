Hopeful glimmers in the future of Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis and treatment: Cheryl Kanetsky

Read full article on original website
At age 14, William Warren is doing big things at Baldwin Wallace University
BEREA, Ohio – Although only 14 years old, William Warren already has his mind set on doing big things. He is not sure exactly what yet, but he knows it will involve problem solving, and physics, and wants to find answers that change the world or unlock the universe.
newsnet5
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
Ohio & Erie Canalway receives $22M in funding, National Heritage Area designation through 2037
AKRON, Ohio – Congress reauthorized the Ohio & Erie Canalway as a National Heritage Area until 2037. The Dec. 22 reauthorization includes a funding increase -- from $20 million to $22 million over the next 14 years -- according to the National Heritage Area Act (S.1942). Those actions will...
Grace finds friendship, safety in move to Salem: Cleveland’s Promise
SALEM, Ohio -- Finally free from the burden of their Cleveland house, Grace and her family put the finishing touches on their new home in Salem. Twenty miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border and boasting a total population of less than 12,000, Salem is a fitting place for them to start anew, with a deep-seated history of welcoming and acceptance.
Northern Ohio parents again dealing with shortage of baby formula: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine returns. Baby formula: Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Julie Washington reports that since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. This comes at a time when parents are already struggling with inflation and a national shortage of children’s over-the-counter medicine that spread to northern Ohio.
Cleveland Jewish News
John Carroll University launches new nursing program
John Carroll University in University Heights will launch their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the fall 2023. The program received approval from the Higher Learning Commission, according to a news release. “John Carroll University nurses will receive well-rounded academic preparation and rigorous skills training in the Jesuit tradition...
Sophia finds comfort, security in a new home: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sophia sits on her couch with a slice of pizza in her hand, taking bites whenever she can, between words. But the opportunity is rare. She has a lot to say. Summer is only halfway over, but it’s my first time seeing her since school let out, and a lot has changed – she has a new favorite playground, a few new friends and a new apartment.
Will Cuyahoga County lose its ‘Judge Joan’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg finds herself in familiar territory this December and January. For the second time in 16 years, the highly regarded Synenberg, who is a Republican, is fresh off a general election defeat by a challenger armed with no judicial experience but a Democratic Party endorsement.
Outgoing Brooklyn mayor provides insight into 2023
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Prior to leaving the city to take a new job with Cuyahoga County, Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher looked ahead to what’s in store for the community in 2023. “Next year we’re going to see the fruition of all of this work on City Center with a grand opening hopefully in March and the shift over for all of our employees,” Gallagher said.
Cleveland Jewish News
CSU unveils master plan, vision for downtown campus
Cleveland State University announced Nov. 17 its new master plan proposal that will guide the development of the university’s physical campus over the next decade. The estimated $650 million proposal is designed to support the university’s academic and research missions, enhance the student experience and increase and elevate on-campus housing, expand partnerships and drive economic development, the release said. The plans also call for the demolition of the Wolstein Center and the addition of a smaller venue named for the Wolsteins with a court named after Henry Goodman. The design also improves pedestrian access and movement through the area and includes critical intersection improvements at Chester Avenue and East 21st Street, Chester Avenue and East 22nd Street, Euclid Avenue and East 21st Street and Euclid Avenue and East 22nd Street.
Itchiness and hot-chip challenges? Odd 911 calls holding up EMS from emergencies
The FOX 8 I-Team has found more Cleveland ambulances sent to strange 911 calls even though they can lead to a delay when you need EMS in a critical emergency.
The ‘best’ Cleveland restaurants are as much about the people and their stories as they are about the food: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter what you are craving, Northeast Ohio eateries are at the top of their game when it comes to providing that perfect dish to titillate your tastebuds. As cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team, we are tasked with finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer,...
spectrumnews1.com
Late frost crushes grape harvest
CLEVELAND — Unusually cold weather at the beginning of this year destroyed much of the grape harvest across the Grand River Valley. Larry Laurello, the owner of Laurello Vineyards, pointed out the crushing blow dealt to his crop. “We had to come up and bring up new plants because...
Time to consider changing to a voting system that is exclusively by mail
I have been voting by mail for many years. For those who never have, here’s how it works: All I do is make my selections by pen, fold it up, stuff It into an envelope, sign my signature, put my Driver’s license number or the last 4 digits of my SS number on envelope then stuff it into another envelope, put two stamps on it and mail it to the county board of elections.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Cleveland Jewish News
Hundreds attend Nissim Black concert at Grog Shop
About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Attendees enjoyed a set by the...
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Parma Mayor optimistic about what 2023 will bring to the city
PARMA, Ohio -- Mayor Tim DeGeeter said new infrastructure will be a key part of 2023. “We’ve been very focus driven on infrastructure, including includes roads, sewers and stormwater management,” DeGeeter said. “You’ll see construction continuing at Zielinski Park on Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s $3.4 million Upper Ridgewood Basin project at Ridgewood Lake Park to be converted into a retention basin.
