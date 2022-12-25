ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today

There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
BUFFALO, NY
960 The Ref

Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and striving to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations. Mayor Byron Brown’s office announced seven additional storm-related deaths Tuesday, bringing Buffalo’s total to 27,...
BUFFALO, NY
WILX-TV

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo to be lifted at midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban will be replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through Western […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County

Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm hits Buffalo, 8-12" of snow expected through Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV/TND) — Snow is still falling in Buffalo as emergency responders continue to react to the Christmas weekend deadly blizzard. In a press conference Monday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported 25 storm-related fatalities confirmed by the Medical Examiner's office. He issued warnings against shoveling snow and traveling outside, as a travel ban is still in effect for many Buffalo communities.
BUFFALO, NY
police1.com

‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
BUFFALO, NY
TODAY.com

Buffalo sets record for longest blizzard on record

More winter weather is in store for some parts of the Northeast as Buffalo, New York sets a record for its longest blizzard on record. Warmer weather is expected later in the week, allowing for some icy conditions to melt. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm’s latest forecast.Dec. 27, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy