Related
Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today
There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
Woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in car
A woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in her car following the brutal winter storm that hit the city
Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and striving to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations. Mayor Byron Brown’s office announced seven additional storm-related deaths Tuesday, bringing Buffalo’s total to 27,...
WILX-TV
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
‘Stay home’: Gov. Hochul, state officials, give briefing on winter storm in Buffalo
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that 25 deaths have occurred in Erie County as a result of the storm.
Driving ban in Buffalo to be lifted at midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban will be replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through Western […]
State Police Use Amazing Tank-Like Vehicle to Move Cars in Buffalo
Our hearts continue to be with our fellow New Yorkers out west as they deal with the aftermath of one of the worst storms in state history, and we'd like to take a moment to thank our first responders. As of this morning, as many as 30 people perished, and more bodies may be recovered.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
chautauquatoday.com
Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County
Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
WRGB
PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm hits Buffalo, 8-12" of snow expected through Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV/TND) — Snow is still falling in Buffalo as emergency responders continue to react to the Christmas weekend deadly blizzard. In a press conference Monday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported 25 storm-related fatalities confirmed by the Medical Examiner's office. He issued warnings against shoveling snow and traveling outside, as a travel ban is still in effect for many Buffalo communities.
police1.com
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
Historic Buffalo blizzard kills more than 20, leaves thousands without power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is digging out from a historic blizzard that brought feet of snow, frigid temperatures and chaos to the region, and which is blamed for one of the worst weather-related disasters in Buffalo’s history. Update 9:20 p.m. Dec. 26: The death toll for...
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
Erie County New York Has Unique Job Opening
The snow is still flying here in Erie County and Buffalo, New York. As families continue to dig the snow out of their driveways, there is hope that the weather is about to get warmer and help them get back to some sort of normal. The blizzard that Buffalo just...
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
TODAY.com
Buffalo sets record for longest blizzard on record
More winter weather is in store for some parts of the Northeast as Buffalo, New York sets a record for its longest blizzard on record. Warmer weather is expected later in the week, allowing for some icy conditions to melt. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm’s latest forecast.Dec. 27, 2022.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly blizzard cripples western New York
Start your day with the latest weather news – deadly blizzard paralyzes western New York, an Alberta Clipper will bring new snow to blizzard-weary northern US and the deep freeze is coming to an end.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Winter storm kills at least 12 in New York, with more deaths expected to be announced
A massive blizzard in New York killed at least 12 people on Christmas, with officials saying more bodies have been found but weren't identified.
