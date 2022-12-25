Read full article on original website
Seven arrested in India for lynching soldier protesting against daughter’s leaked video
At least seven people were arrested for allegedly beating a soldier to death in India’s western state of Gujarat after he protested against the leak of an obscene video of his daughter.Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Meljibhai Vaghela was lynched on 24 December when he went to confront a 15-year-old boy who allegedly posted the video of his minor daughter online.The 45-year-old soldier, along with his wife and their sons went to the house of the suspect, identified as Sunil Jadav, who allegedly uploaded videos, said the first information report, which is the first step towards the start of...
Nazi Typist Dubbed 'Secretary of Evil' Found Guilty of Complicity in 10,500 Murders
Irmgard Furchner, 97, was a teenage shorthand typist at Stutthof concentration camp in Northern Poland from 1943 to 1945 A former secretary and typist who worked for the commander of a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted of complicity of the murders of more than 10,500 people between 1943 and 1945. Irmgard Furchner, 97, was a teenage shorthand typist at Stutthof concentration camp in Northern Poland. She was a civilian worker, but authorities say she was fully aware of what was going on at the camp, according to the BBC. She...
Murder inquiry launched after man with suspected stab wound dies near park
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with a suspected stab wound died near a park in Salford. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was found just after midnight near Clarendon Park after officers were called by an ambulance crew. GMP said he was assaulted and found...
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?
The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said a 30-year-old man has...
‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -
Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
Opinion: 10,000 forced abortions — the unacknowledged story of the ‘rescued’ women
Women rescued by the Nigerian military from the Boko Haram have been forced to have abortions. Read more here.
I used a phone camera to bring my racist attacker to justice. This is how we must fight back | Shabir Makim
Individuals can’t take on governments and the media, but with the will and the technology it is possible to expose acts of racism, says teacher Shabir Makim
Photo taken by rabbi’s wife in 1931 symbolising Jewish defiance of the Nazis comes home
Image was among the possessions the Posner family fled Kiel with and now returns to the city as part of an exhibition
Cops criticized for evicting man from his cave home of 3 years
A person found living in an underground hole has been removed following reports of unlawful activity. In the United Kingdom, the unhoused man’s eviction from his unusual cave-like dwelling just before Christmas has become a viral news story. Authorities in Suffolk county took action — during the holidays, no less — to vacate the forest goer from his home in a woodland off a major road in England. The man, who has not been named by local media, had reportedly fashioned a tent at the bottom of set of dug-out steps, leading into the ground, since February 2019. Law enforcement suspected the man...
FBI ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive captured in Mexico working as yoga instructor
The FBI has captured one of its most-wanted fugitives 12 years after he fled the U.S. to Guadalajara, Mexico, where he worked as a yoga instructor, The Washington Post reported. According to law enforcement authorities in Maryland, Jorge Rueda Landeros was arrested earlier this month and charged with murdering Sue...
"Blonde Poison," the Jew Who Lured 3,000 Jews to Their Deaths
How far would you go to save yourself and your family? Would you betray your community to survive?. That was the conundrum in which Stella Goldschlag found herself when the Nazi commander of the Große Hamburger-Straße assembly camp gave her an offer to be a "Greiferin" ("Catcher")—a Jewish informer for the Gestapo.
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
Armed police swoop on Devon family holiday park after 'significant disorder' at clubhouse
A serious incident at the clubhouse today is said to have left parts of the building 'smashed up', with families having to leave the site.
Man dies after attempting to break into North York apartment building
A man has died after allegedly attempting to break into an apartment building in North York on Sunday morning. Toronto police received reports of a break-in at the high-rise apartment around 5:10 a.m., and officers arrived to find the man on a balcony of one of the units.
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Pakistani rapist is released from jail on the condition he marries deaf victim
Dawlat Khan, 25, was sentenced in May to life imprisonment by a lower court in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for raping a deaf woman who became pregnant by the attack.
Inside The Bloody Criminal Reign Of Vito Rizzuto, The ‘Canadian Godfather’
Cornering the market in heroin and cocaine trafficking, Vito Rizzuto's mafia family dominated Montreal until his death in December 2013. Crime ran in Vito Rizzuto’s family. His grandfather on his mother’s side was a Mafia boss in Cattolica Eraclea, the small Sicilian village where Vito was born. In 1954, Vito’s father Nicolo moved the family to Montreal where he started his own crime syndicate after seizing control from the Cotroni crime family.
Drunk Driver kill pregnant woman, 13 odas for Calabar Bikers carnival
One accident for Bikers Carnival inside Calabar, Cross Rivers state, south-south Nigeria don leave 14 dead and anoda 24 for inside hospital, na so police tok. Irene Ugbo, toktok pesin for di state police confam di mata to BBC Pidgin. “I no know wetin happun but di driver dey on...
