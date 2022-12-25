ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Seven arrested in India for lynching soldier protesting against daughter’s leaked video

At least seven people were arrested for allegedly beating a soldier to death in India’s western state of Gujarat after he protested against the leak of an obscene video of his daughter.Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Meljibhai Vaghela was lynched on 24 December when he went to confront a 15-year-old boy who allegedly posted the video of his minor daughter online.The 45-year-old soldier, along with his wife and their sons went to the house of the suspect, identified as Sunil Jadav, who allegedly uploaded videos, said the first information report, which is the first step towards the start of...
People

Nazi Typist Dubbed 'Secretary of Evil' Found Guilty of Complicity in 10,500 Murders

Irmgard Furchner, 97, was a teenage shorthand typist at Stutthof concentration camp in Northern Poland from 1943 to 1945 A former secretary and typist who worked for the commander of a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted of complicity of the murders of more than 10,500 people between 1943 and 1945. Irmgard Furchner, 97, was a teenage shorthand typist at Stutthof concentration camp in Northern Poland. She was a civilian worker, but authorities say she was fully aware of what was going on at the camp, according to the BBC. She...
BBC

Murder inquiry launched after man with suspected stab wound dies near park

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with a suspected stab wound died near a park in Salford. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was found just after midnight near Clarendon Park after officers were called by an ambulance crew. GMP said he was assaulted and found...
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Jules

What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?

The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.
Nini Media

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
New York Post

Cops criticized for evicting man from his cave home of 3 years

A person found living in an underground hole has been removed following reports of unlawful activity.  In the United Kingdom, the unhoused man’s eviction from his unusual cave-like dwelling just before Christmas has become a viral news story. Authorities in Suffolk county took action — during the holidays, no less — to vacate the forest goer from his home in a woodland off a major road in England. The man, who has not been named by local media, had reportedly fashioned a tent at the bottom of set of dug-out steps, leading into the ground, since February 2019.  Law enforcement suspected the man...
owlcation.com

"Blonde Poison," the Jew Who Lured 3,000 Jews to Their Deaths

How far would you go to save yourself and your family? Would you betray your community to survive?. That was the conundrum in which Stella Goldschlag found herself when the Nazi commander of the Große Hamburger-Straße assembly camp gave her an offer to be a "Greiferin" ("Catcher")—a Jewish informer for the Gestapo.
BBC

Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies

A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC

Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor

A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bloody Criminal Reign Of Vito Rizzuto, The ‘Canadian Godfather’

Cornering the market in heroin and cocaine trafficking, Vito Rizzuto's mafia family dominated Montreal until his death in December 2013. Crime ran in Vito Rizzuto’s family. His grandfather on his mother’s side was a Mafia boss in Cattolica Eraclea, the small Sicilian village where Vito was born. In 1954, Vito’s father Nicolo moved the family to Montreal where he started his own crime syndicate after seizing control from the Cotroni crime family.
BBC

Drunk Driver kill pregnant woman, 13 odas for Calabar Bikers carnival

One accident for Bikers Carnival inside Calabar, Cross Rivers state, south-south Nigeria don leave 14 dead and anoda 24 for inside hospital, na so police tok. Irene Ugbo, toktok pesin for di state police confam di mata to BBC Pidgin. “I no know wetin happun but di driver dey on...

