Shannon Sharpe Warns Mac Jones After ‘Dirty’ Play Vs. Bengals
Mac Jones is starting to build a reputation, one that doesn’t paint the Patriots quarterback in a positive light. Jones drew the ire of many in the football world Saturday when he made a dangerous play at the expense of Eli Apple. After Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped up a loose football and raced to the end zone, Jones ran alongside Apple before cutting down the Cincinnati cornerback with a low hit.
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Will Handle Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Going Forward
If Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2023, it sounds like both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be on his staff. The only question is: What will be their roles next season?. The pair of Patriots staffers, who returned to Foxboro in the...
Rodney Harrison Makes Prediction About Tom Brady’s NFL Future
Rodney Harrison believes a new NFL chapter is on the horizon for Tom Brady. Brady’s football future is totally uncertain as the 2022 regular season winds down. Retirement surely is on the table for the 45-year-old, who’s labored through the campaign with the Buccaneers and might end up missing the playoffs. There’s also a chance the seven-time Super Bowl champion marches on in Tampa Bay, his NFL home since March 2020.
NFL Star Rips ‘Dirty’ Mac Jones For Controversial Block On Eli Apple
Once again, Mac Jones is under fire for what some perceive as a dirty play from the Patriots quarterback. Jones slid to deliver a questionable block during a negated fumble return in the fourth quarter of New England’s eventual home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Cornerback Eli Apple, the player on the receiving end of Jones’ block, called out the sophomore quarterback during a postgame conversation with NESN.com’s Sean McGuire.
Bill Simmons Makes Bold Patriots Claim That’s Hard To Argue
The Patriots are bordering on long-shot territory when it comes to making the playoffs, and there’s certainly no shortage of blame to go around. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as -1100 to miss the postseason, and it’s quite evident Bill Belichick’s grand experiment is a flop.
How Mac Jones Explained Controversial Block In Patriots-Bengals
Mac Jones said he was not trying to injure Eli Apple when he dove at the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback’s ankles Saturday afternoon. The New England Patriots quarterback explained his controversial block — which Apple and others have called a “dirty” play — during a Monday appearance on WEEI.
Here’s Punishment Mac Jones Could Face For Eli Apple Block
Mac Jones’ wallet could take a hit this week. The NFL is reviewing the low block the Patriots quarterback laid on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during New England’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, according to multiple reports Monday morning. Jones won’t be suspended, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport...
Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett Amid Disastrous First Season
The only slightly surprising thing about the Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett is that they didn’t wait until the offseason. Denver relieved the first-year head coach of his duties Monday, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The move comes just 15 games into Hackett’s first year on the job with the Broncos.
NFL Coach Makes Prediction For Patriots’ Next Offensive Coordinator
The New England Patriots’ offense has been brutal this season with Matt Patricia calling plays. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume Bill Belichick will consider hiring a new offensive coordinator this offseason, a year removed from Josh McDaniels vacating the position to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Patriots Place Tight End On IR Ahead Of Dolphins Game
The Patriots’ tight end room is in rough shape. New England on Tuesday placed practice squad tight end Scotty Washington on injured reserve, leaving them with just one fully healthy player at the position. Washington was elevated to the gameday roster for Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and...
How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals
It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Dolphins Will Start Teddy Bridgewater Vs. Patriots
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed what many assumed after the Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and will not start this Sunday. It will be Teddy Bridgewater under center against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. This is not the first...
Bill Belichick Clarifies Role For This Suddenly Important Patriots Player
In a perfect world, Scotty Washington wouldn’t have played a single down for the Patriots this season, and most New England fans wouldn’t have any idea of who he is. But that’s not the reality we’re living in. All of a sudden, Washington is a player...
Derek Carr Stepping Away From Raiders Following Benching
It looks like things could get ugly between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Just hours after Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced Carr would be benched in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham, the veteran QB was not spotted by reporters at practice and will reportedly be taking time away from the organization.
Raiders Benching Derek Carr Gives Opportunity To Former Patriot
The Raiders will have a new look behind center for their final two games of the 2022 regular season. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday revealed Derek Car will be benched for Weeks 17 and 18, even though the Silver and Black aren’t yet mathematically eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Carr enters the penultimate week of the campaign as the league leader in interceptions thrown (14), a title he earned after throwing three picks in the Raiders’ ugly road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Another Concussion, OUT Against Patriots
According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the next game against the New England Patriots. Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami. Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol for the second time this season and has been the poster child for reviewing the NFL’s...
Patriots Practice Notes: Marcus Jones Among Six Absent Ahead Of Dolphins Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The good news for the Patriots: Hunter Henry was back on the practice field four days after leaving Saturday’s game with a knee injury. The bad news: Hunter’s running mate remained sidelined Wednesday, as did several other important New England players. Tight end Jonnu...
How Ex-NFL Exec Expects Robert Kraft To Handle Patriots’ 2022 Woes
The New England Patriots have been the definition of mediocre since Tom Brady’s departure. Still, despite Robert Kraft lamenting that New England hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2018 season, former NFL executive Bill Polian sees no reason for the Patriots owner to consider moving on from head coach Bill Belichick.
Washington Commanders Mulling QB Change
Winless in their past three games and clinging to the final NFC Wild Card spot, the Washington Commanders are mulling a change at the quarterback position. According to profootballtalk, the Commanders coaching staff will meet on Monday and analyze the performances of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz as the team prepares for their crucial Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Rumors: Potential Targets Emerge For Broncos Head Coaching Job
The Denver Broncos are in the market for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and it appears they’ve already put together a short list of potential candidates for the job. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Broncos are seeking a coach that has a connection...
