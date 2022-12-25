The Raiders will have a new look behind center for their final two games of the 2022 regular season. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday revealed Derek Car will be benched for Weeks 17 and 18, even though the Silver and Black aren’t yet mathematically eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Carr enters the penultimate week of the campaign as the league leader in interceptions thrown (14), a title he earned after throwing three picks in the Raiders’ ugly road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO