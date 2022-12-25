ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bah humbug: These states have the least Christmas spirit, report finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink, Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) – The Christmas lights may be across the U.S., but it isn’t all merry and bright in some states, a new report suggests.

After reviewing multiple metrics across two main categories — Christmas-themed online activity over the last year and Christmas-related cultural markers — GetCenturyLink ranked each state based on how much they seem to love — or hate — Christmas.

The telecommunications dealer reviewed metrics like Google searches for Christmas movies, Google shopping trends for wrapping paper and ornaments, tweets about Christmas, the number of tree farms per capita, and charitable giving during the last documented tax year.

Based on their findings, researchers determined Washington, D.C. has the least Christmas spirit. The District of Columbia has now been at the bottom of the list for three consecutive years.

After the District of Columbia was Alabama, which fell two spots from 48th in 2021 and nearly 40 spots from 11th in 2020.

Here are the 10 states with the least Christmas spirit, according to GetCenturyLink:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. New York
  5. Mississippi
  6. Wyoming
  7. Nevada
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Virginia
  10. Florida

This year, the most Christmas-spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked 2nd this year, up from 16th last year, and Utah ranked 3rd, up from 7th.

Here are the 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Utah
  4. West Virginia
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Ohio
  7. Kentucky
  8. Indiana
  9. New Jersey
  10. Delaware

Overall, states throughout the Great Lakes region had the most Christmas spirit while those toward the south and into the plains had less.

According to the report, Vermont, which ranked among the top 15 states with the most Christmas spirit, has the most Christmas tree farms per capita in the United States. Oregon, despite its poor overall ranking, has the second-highest number of farms per capita.

When it comes to tax-deductible charitable giving, a metric considered in this report, California ranks first, followed by Texas and New York. The report said Vermont ranks first for the most tweets about Christmas and Delaware ranks second.

You can view the full report at GetCenturyLink’s official site.

