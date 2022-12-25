ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

WAAY-TV

St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck

A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Toney man identified as victim of fatal Limestone County crash

A Toney man has been identified as the lone fatality of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said 69-year-old James Cribbs was killed in the crash, which also injured three people. The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Mooresville Road, near...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead, 3 injured in Limestone County wreck

UPDATE (7 a.m. Wednesday): A man is dead and 3 others injured after an early morning wreck. The Limestone County coroner says the three people who were injured were traveling in a pickup truck. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Officials are working...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash

4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire

4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...
WAAY-TV

5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions

A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dies in Limestone County house fire

A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says

A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police Department reopens Cecil Ashburn Drive

Cecil Ashburn Drive is now open after being closed due to icy conditions and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles blocking lanes of travel have been moved to the Land Trust parking lot. People are asked to please move their vehicles from Governors Drive by 2 p.m. to ease traffic in the area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 28

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 27  fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property-3rd degree; miscellaneous charges harassment; 1st Ave. S.E.  Arrests   December 27  Aycock, Desmond K; 26  theft of property  criminal trespassing  Ford, Montero J; 30  theft of property using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution  Hopson, Charles G; 52  harassment  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

