WAAY-TV
St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck
A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
Toney man identified as victim of fatal Limestone County crash
A Toney man has been identified as the lone fatality of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said 69-year-old James Cribbs was killed in the crash, which also injured three people. The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Mooresville Road, near...
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 injured in Limestone County wreck
UPDATE (7 a.m. Wednesday): A man is dead and 3 others injured after an early morning wreck. The Limestone County coroner says the three people who were injured were traveling in a pickup truck. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Officials are working...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash
4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
WAAY-TV
U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire
4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...
Fort Payne man killed in head-on collision, two injured: ALEA
A head-on collision resulted in the death of a Fort Payne man on Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Alabama man killed, two others injured in Christmas Eve head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve, state troopers reported. Christopher D. Bell, 48, of Fort Payne, Alabama, was killed at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday, on Hustleville Road, approximately 4 miles north of Albertville, state troopers said. Bell was driving a 1979 GMC van that...
WAAY-TV
5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions
A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
wbrc.com
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
WAAY-TV
Man dies in Limestone County house fire
A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
Abandoned cars, homicide stats, a sheriff’s passing: Down in Alabama
Huntsville police were asking people to remove their cars that had been abandoned on icy roads. A pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Birmingham’s homicide total is closing in on a morbid and very old record. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
WAAY-TV
Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department reopens Cecil Ashburn Drive
Cecil Ashburn Drive is now open after being closed due to icy conditions and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles blocking lanes of travel have been moved to the Land Trust parking lot. People are asked to please move their vehicles from Governors Drive by 2 p.m. to ease traffic in the area.
Shooting leaves one man dead, another in jail charged with murder, Alabama police say
A shooting Monday afternoon in a residential neighborhood left one man dead another in jail for his murder. Gadsden, Alabama, police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:18 p.m. Monday on Morningview Drive. Police arrived and found Michael Martin dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They arrested Robert Wilson, 30,...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 28
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 27 fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property-3rd degree; miscellaneous charges harassment; 1st Ave. S.E. Arrests December 27 Aycock, Desmond K; 26 theft of property criminal trespassing Ford, Montero J; 30 theft of property using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution Hopson, Charles G; 52 harassment Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department reopens Memorial Parkway
The Huntsville Police Department has reopened Memorial Parkway in all directions. It was closed Monday afternoon due to the buildup of ice. Please use caution due to potential of ice. Avoid the area if possible.
