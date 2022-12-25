Atlanta driver dies in single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, officials say
One person died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Southwest Atlanta, police say.
On Dec. 25, at around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash near Butner Road and Niskey Lake Road and found the driver deceased at the scene.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, overturned, and then struck a tree.
- Christmas 2022: Which restaurants are open on Christmas Day?
No other people were in the vehicle.
Their investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 20