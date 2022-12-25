Atlanta driver dies in single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, officials say

One person died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Southwest Atlanta, police say.

On Dec. 25, at around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash near Butner Road and Niskey Lake Road and found the driver deceased at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, overturned, and then struck a tree.

Christmas 2022: Which restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

No other people were in the vehicle.

Their investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group