Atlanta, GA

Atlanta driver dies in single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
One person died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Southwest Atlanta, police say.

On Dec. 25, at around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash near Butner Road and Niskey Lake Road and found the driver deceased at the scene.

According to the Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, overturned, and then struck a tree.

No other people were in the vehicle.

Their investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 20

New World Order
3d ago

Working in law enforcement, I can attest that most single vehicle crashes are due to drinking/drugs and driving too fast. Another thing, trees don’t move and even ones with smaller diameters can easily destroy a car. This is why telephone polls are designed to snap in half.

Reply
7
Cherri Ashton
3d ago

My sincere condolences and prayers go out to the family especially during the holidays.

Reply
6
 

