Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
1 dead, 4 injured in DeKalb shootings
Three people were shot at a DeKalb County restaurant Wednesday just a few miles from a fatal shooting at a motel, police...
2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
Two people are in custody after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday in DeKalb County during an argument, police said....
Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say
A man was ambushed and shot Tuesday evening shortly after seeking warmth at a southwest Atlanta dollar store and being denied entry, authorities said.
12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb County; 2 people in custody, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a 12-year-old girl was shot during a fight between her mother and someone they knew. The shooting happened around 12 p.m. at an apartment complex on Central Drive. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.
Man turned away from store for escaping cold shot outside, police say
A man turned away from a Family Dollar store while trying to escape the cold was shot as soon as he left the store, according to police.
accesswdun.com
Man slips on ice, gets arrested after armed robbery in Gainesville
A man was arrested in Gainesville early Christmas morning after he reportedly slipped on a patch of ice following an attempted armed robbery on Atlanta Highway. According to Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the Gainesville Police Department, the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday behind a business at 415 Atlanta Highway. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, of Gainesville was allegedly hiding behind a dumpster behind the business when a business employee exited the rear of the building.
3 teens hospitalized after shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say
At least three teenagers were hospitalized Monday night after a shooting in southwest Atlanta, authorities said....
Suspect arrested after 2 shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
Two people were injured Sunday night in shootings at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating 3 juveniles shot on Northside Drive SW
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have announced they are working a southwest Atlanta shooting that put three young people in the hospital. Officers said at around 8:45 p.m. Monday they were called to a location on Northside Drive after reports of multiple people shot. When they got to the scene, police said they found two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. A third male juvenile was found with a possible graze wound.
Atlanta police seek suspect in fatal Christmas Eve shooting
Police in Atlanta, Georgia, asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on Christmas Eve in Northeast Atlanta.
Shooting victim in NE Atlanta dies on Christmas Eve night
A man was fatally shot in northeast Atlanta late Christmas Eve night, according to police....
pickensprogress.com
Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made
On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
Newnan Times-Herald
Children unhurt after 120-plus mph interstate chase
A woman faces a plethora of charges after allegedly leading police on a multi-agency chase down Interstate 85 with five unrestrained children in the back seat of her car. Gloris Kanita Hairston, 30, was initially pulled over on Dec. 20 when a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy noticed her white Dodge Charger in the far left lane with no lights on despite heavy rain, according to the CCSO report, and with what appeared to be illegally tinted windows.
2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
2 inmates found dead inside DeKalb County Jail in 24 hours, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look into deaths at the DeKalb County Jail after two men were found dead within 24 hours of each other. DeKalb County deputies say Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, from Lithonia, was found unresponsive in his cell...
Clayton County teen disappears from residence
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Matties Call has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Clayton County. Clayton police said Titola Layena was last seen in the 600 Block of Somerset Drive in Stockbridge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Layena is...
Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police. On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two inmates found dead in DeKalb County jail within 24 hours, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two DeKalb County inmates were found dead in their cells within 24 hours, according to officials. The cause of death has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office 34-year-old, Anthony Lamar Walker of Lithonia was found unresponsive Monday night in his cell. Walker had been in jail since Dec. 18 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 24-year-old Union City man with autism found safe, police say
UPDATE: Kieran Woodruff has been located and is safe, according to Union City Police. Union City police need your help finding a 24-year-old man who went missing overnight. Officials are searching for 24-year-old Kieran Woodruff, who they say was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home at the Hidden Lake Apartments on Morgan Road.
2 inmates found dead in DeKalb County Jail, sheriff says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were found dead inside the DeKalb County Jail in unrelated incidents, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, and Jackson Orukpete, 57, were both found unresponsive in their cells. The two men were pronounced dead by DeKalb EMS, according to the release.
Comments / 0