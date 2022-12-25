A woman faces a plethora of charges after allegedly leading police on a multi-agency chase down Interstate 85 with five unrestrained children in the back seat of her car. Gloris Kanita Hairston, 30, was initially pulled over on Dec. 20 when a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy noticed her white Dodge Charger in the far left lane with no lights on despite heavy rain, according to the CCSO report, and with what appeared to be illegally tinted windows.

