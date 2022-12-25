ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

accesswdun.com

Man slips on ice, gets arrested after armed robbery in Gainesville

A man was arrested in Gainesville early Christmas morning after he reportedly slipped on a patch of ice following an attempted armed robbery on Atlanta Highway. According to Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the Gainesville Police Department, the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday behind a business at 415 Atlanta Highway. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, of Gainesville was allegedly hiding behind a dumpster behind the business when a business employee exited the rear of the building.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating 3 juveniles shot on Northside Drive SW

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have announced they are working a southwest Atlanta shooting that put three young people in the hospital. Officers said at around 8:45 p.m. Monday they were called to a location on Northside Drive after reports of multiple people shot. When they got to the scene, police said they found two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. A third male juvenile was found with a possible graze wound.
ATLANTA, GA
pickensprogress.com

Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made

On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
TALKING ROCK, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Children unhurt after 120-plus mph interstate chase

A woman faces a plethora of charges after allegedly leading police on a multi-agency chase down Interstate 85 with five unrestrained children in the back seat of her car. Gloris Kanita Hairston, 30, was initially pulled over on Dec. 20 when a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy noticed her white Dodge Charger in the far left lane with no lights on despite heavy rain, according to the CCSO report, and with what appeared to be illegally tinted windows.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police.  On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two inmates found dead in DeKalb County jail within 24 hours, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two DeKalb County inmates were found dead in their cells within 24 hours, according to officials. The cause of death has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office 34-year-old, Anthony Lamar Walker of Lithonia was found unresponsive Monday night in his cell. Walker had been in jail since Dec. 18 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 24-year-old Union City man with autism found safe, police say

UPDATE: Kieran Woodruff has been located and is safe, according to Union City Police. Union City police need your help finding a 24-year-old man who went missing overnight. Officials are searching for 24-year-old Kieran Woodruff, who they say was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home at the Hidden Lake Apartments on Morgan Road.
UNION CITY, GA
11Alive

2 inmates found dead in DeKalb County Jail, sheriff says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were found dead inside the DeKalb County Jail in unrelated incidents, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, and Jackson Orukpete, 57, were both found unresponsive in their cells. The two men were pronounced dead by DeKalb EMS, according to the release.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

